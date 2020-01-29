BH Media Group said Wednesday it has agreed to sell its newspaper properties — including the News & Record and Winston-Salem Journal — to the Iowa newspaper chain that has been managing the group since June 2018.
Lee Enterprises Inc., based in Davenport, Iowa, is paying $140 million in cash to Berkshire Hathaway to acquire 30 daily newspapers, 49 paid weekly publications and 32 other print products. The deal also includes The Buffalo News and Omaha (Nebraska) World-Herald, which Berkshire Hathaway owned separately.
The deal is projected to close in mid-March, the companies said. Lee would expand from 50 to 81 daily newspapers, "nearly doubling its audience size ... and (driving) an 87% increase in revenue."
Media analysts had expected that Lee would purchase the BH Media properties once the management contract went into effect.
“This is a compelling and transformative transaction for Lee," Mary Junck, Lee’s chairwoman, said in a statement.
"It both refinances our long-term debt on attractive terms and provides new revenue opportunities, as well as operational synergies across an expanded portfolio."
The other daily N.C. newspapers involved in the deal are The News Herald in Morganton, The McDowell News in Marion, the Statesville Record & Landmark and the Hickory Daily Record.
Lee would become the third corporate owner of the Journal in its 122-year history. Media General purchased the Winston-Salem newspapers from the Gray family in 1969.
“I’m very excited about this for the News & Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal," said Alton Brown, publisher at both properties. "Lee is a leading news media company with an excellent reputation, and a strong commitment to local journalism.”
BH Media has owned the Journal since July 2012 after spending $142 million to buy nearly all of Media General Inc.’s newspaper portfolio. BH Media bought the News & Record from Landmark Media Enterprises for an undisclosed price in February 2013.
"We have enjoyed a strong, long-term relationship with Berkshire Hathaway, which has been a significant investor across our capital structure for years," Junck said.
"As manager of BH Media for the past 18 months, we have developed a deep knowledge of these properties and tremendous respect for their operators.
"We know first-hand the power this acquisition brings for further accelerating our industry-leading digital revenue growth while maintaining our focus on delivering high-quality local news," Junck said.
Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway's chairman and chief executive, said the deal is a natural progression from Lee's managing of the BH Media publications.
"(Lee) has delivered exceptional performance managing BH Media’s newspapers and continue to outpace the industry in digital market share and revenue. We had zero interest in selling the group to anyone else for one simple reason: We believe that Lee is best positioned to manage through the industry’s challenges.
"No organization is more committed to serving the vital role of high-quality local news, however delivered, as Lee. I am confident that our newspapers will be in the right hands going forward, and I also am pleased to be deepening our long-term relationship with Lee through the financing agreement.”
As was the case when Berkshire Hathaway bought the newspaper properties from Media General, Berkshire is providing a key financing aspect to the Lee transaction.
Berkshire Hathaway is providing $576 million in long-term financing to Lee at a 9% annual interest rate. The companies said the proceeds from the Berkshire financing will be used to pay for the acquisition, refinance Lee’s $400 million of existing debt, and "provide enough cash on Lee’s balance sheet to allow for the termination of Lee’s revolving credit facility."
Once the deal closes, Berkshire Hathaway would be Lee’s sole lender.
However, BH Media Group's real estate and cash are excluded from the deal.
Lee will enter into a 10-year lease for BH Media’s real estate. The initial lease payment is $8 million annually, payable in monthly installments, with Lee assuming responsibility for the maintenance and expense associated with the properties.
BH Media was listed in the press release as having fiscal 2019 revenues of $373.4 million.
Kevin Mowbray, Lee's president and chief executive, said that “we are confident we can achieve even greater success as one integrated company."
"It expands our partnership with a single long-term lender who shares our passion for the indispensable services we provide to our communities.”
Lee said that, according to its management of BH Group publications, it projects having $20 million to $25 million of anticipated annual revenue and cost synergies.
Rick Edmonds, a media business analyst for the nonprofit Poynter Institute, said the transaction likely was just a matter of time since "BH Media and Buffett had already signaled they wanted out."
"Lee gets added scale. Duplications can be eliminated. Lee has already been managing for a while, so I would expect some cuts, including newsrooms, but maybe not as severe as in some other takeovers."
When BH Media and Lee signed the management agreement, the initial contract was for five years with the potential for one-year extensions after June 25, 2023. BH Media provided a fixed $5 million annual management fee, “plus a significant percentage of profits over benchmarks” that could represent additional millions of dollars.
“There are a lot of synergies that make this management agreement make a lot of sense for Lee and BH Media,” Brown said in June 2018.
“We can share best practices and pick their brains about digital ideas. BH Media is fairly young and fairly successful as an industry outperformer,” Brown said.
“But Lee has been successful for a long time in this industry,” he said. “We bring the East Coast, and we can help them better pitch national advertising clients.”
