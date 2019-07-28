Shareholders for BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc. vote Tuesday on whether to combine into the nation's sixth-largest bank with $442 billion in total assets.
Simultaneous meetings will be held at 11 a.m. The BB&T meeting will be at its Triad Corporate Center location, 7701 Airport Center Drive in Greensboro.
It's expected that shareholders will approve forming a bank with a market capitalization value of $65.9 billion. BB&T shareholders would own 57%.
BB&T shareholders will vote on whether to approve Truist Financial Corp. as the official name of the combined bank since the change affects BB&T’s corporate by-laws and articles of incorporation.
Meanwhile, SunTrust shareholders will vote — on an advisory basis — on whether to approve the merger-related payments to select SunTrust executives.
William Rogers Sr., SunTrust's chairman and chief executive, will be paid $1.1 million in salary in his initial role with Truist. His total golden parachute compensation would be $30.69 million, which consists of $10.5 million in cash, $15.37 million in stock and $4.76 million in a supplemental executive retirement plan.
Each bank would pay a termination fee of $1.12 billion if the deal is not completed under select circumstances.
Shareholder approvals are the second of three key steps toward forming Truist, which will have its headquarters in Charlotte, its community banking division in Winston-Salem and wholesale banking division in Atlanta.
On July 10, BB&T received approval from the N.C. Commissioner of Banks for its $29.7 billion purchase of SunTrust. The commissioner’s office said it received more than 800 public comments and 95% of them were positive.
The final step would be gaining approval from the Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
Once the megadeal gains shareholder approval, it is likely the banks will begin to further accelerate merger elements, such as fleshing out Truist's logo and color scheme.
The banks have projected a late September to October closing of what would be the largest deal in the banking industry since the Great Recession of 2008-11. It could take another 12 to 24 months to integrate the operating systems, including their branch networks.
However, depending on the level of congressional and federal regulatory scrutiny about whether Truist falls into the too-big-too-fail category, approval might not be until early 2020, analysts say.
Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., requested during Thursday's U.S. House Financial Services committee hearing that federal regulators “hit pause” on their review until the social and economic ripple effects of the megadeal are thoroughly reviewed.
Maloney expressed concern that federal regulators only serve as a rubber stamp for bank deals.
A committee public memorandum on the hearing found that, from 2006 to 2017, 3,189 bank deals were submitted to the Fed, with 3,316 approved, 503 withdrawn and none formally rejected.
Analysts say the bulk of the withdrawn applications likely came from the recommendation of regulators after informal discussions with the affected banks.
“The sooner you can wind up the preparatory stage of a bank merger the better, since it reduces uncertainty and the number of things that can go wrong with the closing,” said Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte.
“With a contentious presidential race looming on the horizon, and several candidates on the Democrat side of the aisle openly hostile to big banks and eager to gain a little better name recognition and separation distance from the Democrat candidate pack, concluding this merger with a positive regulatory response is more likely to happen sooner, rather than later,” Plath said.
The chairman and chief executive of BB&T, Kelly King, would be the combined bank’s chairman and chief executive through Sept. 12, 2021 — his 73rd birthday. King will become executive chairman for another six months before stepping down from that role on March 12, 2022.
Rogers would succeed King as both chief executive and chairman when King retires.
The banks have said they expect to serve more than 10 million households in what would become a 17-state Southeast and mid-Atlantic territory anchored by North Carolina, Florida, Georgia and Virginia.
The banks expect $2 billion in one-time merger charges.
The banks have significant branch overlap in the Southeast, particularly in the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia. They have 740 branches within two miles of each other within their markets, the bulk of which are likely to be closed or sold off.
The reality is the Triad will lose several hundred BB&T corporate-headquarters jobs to Charlotte, along with the entire executive-management team moving there as a result of the merger.