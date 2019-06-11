Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center plans to unveil its relaunch of an on-campus birthing center June 25 that puts it in direct competition with Forsyth Medical Center.
In an advisory Tuesday, Wake Forest Baptist confirmed plans announced in July that the labor and delivery center and neonatal intensive care unit will feature 51 private patient rooms, including at least two set aside for twins.
There will be 100,000 square feet dedicated to the center and unit.
"The new labor and delivery facility includes a number of unique features and services that provide the highest levels of convenience, comfort and patient- and family-centered care, from routine, traditional births to complex births," Wake Forest Baptist said.
Wake Forest Baptist said Tuesday it would delay further comment on the birthing center until the presentation, including on whether deliveries have begun. The system projected in July a late 2019 start of deliveries.
Under a 1977 contractual agreement between the two hospitals, Wake Forest Baptist voluntarily stopped offering low-risk labor and delivery procedures on its main campus, instead focusing on high-risk pregnancies and deliveries. In low-risk cases, Wake Forest Baptist obstetricians deliver babies at Forsyth.
The birthing agreement led to a later agreement that allowed Wake Forest Baptist to operate the trauma center that covers Forsyth County and much of Northwest North Carolina.
When asked about the Wake Forest Baptist birthing center news, Novant Health Inc., which owns and operates Forsyth Medical Center, said in a statement that "we look forward to continued conversations, but we don’t have an update to share at this time."
Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, the system's chief executive and School of Medicine dean, said in July that Wake Forest Baptist officials had been discussing the resumption of traditional delivery services in recent years. She said her appointment as head official in May 2017 spurred renewed interest from employees on the subject.
Freischlag said she isn’t anticipating any push back on its attempt to resume deliveries, saying initially the discussion centered on offering birthing services to Baptist employees.
However, Freischlag acknowledged the service would be available to all women in the region, particularly those who have a Wake Forest Baptist doctor as their obstetrician.
Freischlag said Wake Forest Baptist believes “there are enough deliveries in the county annually to support two birthing centers.”
“Our physicians will continue their normal advising patterns with patients, with the ability to inform them they have another in-county choice for where to give birth,” Freischlag said.
subhed
The apparent expansion of birthing center plans may add tension to the relationship between Wake Forest Baptist and Forsyth Medical Center.
When Wake Forest Baptist confirmed its plans to resume birthing services, Dr. Stephen Motew, then-Forsyth's top executive, called the decision “surprising and disappointing.” On May 13, Motew became chief physician executive of Inova Health System of Falls Church, Va.
Motew said in July that the hospitals’ joint venture had held together for more than 41 years because it was “predicated that we are better together for the community ... on patient health, and we have done better as a result.”
“It’s here at Forsyth, it will remain at Forsyth, and we’re very proud of this program for its long-standing commitment to the community,” Motew said.
Forsyth had the second highest number of deliveries in North Carolina in 2017, at 6,423, of which about half were handled by Wake Forest Baptist doctors, according to Freischlag.
By comparison, Wake Forest Baptist had 22 high-risk deliveries in 2017, whether identified for such care early in the pregnancy for the sake of the mother or baby’s health, or because complications occurred while the mother was giving birth.
The last time the systems had a major public clash was in their efforts to open community hospitals 4 miles apart in the western part of the Triad — Novant in Clemmons and Wake Forest Baptist in Davie County.
That competition took on the look of a political campaign at times, complete with rallies, color-coded T-shirts and fliers sent to residents, from 2007 until a settlement was reached in December 2009.
Novant initially had no comment on Baptist’s birthing center plans.
However, Motew said he chose to speak in part “to inform the community and our patients that we will continue to provide the same level of high quality, high complexity, established and complete spectrum of care for mothers and babies.”
Motew said Baptist’s plan could affect other collaborative efforts between the two hospital systems.
“These moves by Wake Forest Baptist have diverged from that vision, or so it seems,” Motew said.
“We are determined to compete and grow services at Forsyth Medical Center, especially in the category of women’s care and neo-natal care,” Motew said.
Freischlag said in July that “academic medical centers like ours often partner with more than one community health system in cities around the country to provide physician expertise."
“Our obstetricians, anesthesiologists and neo-natologists have worked alongside those employed by Novant and in private practice to manage and ensure the highest quality of care for moms and babies for the past 45 years.
“We believe an on-going partnership is good for the community and with good precedent,” she said.