The ability of automobile insurers to provide a coronavirus-related discount to customers took a pivotal step forward Thursday with a logistical move by state Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey.

With motorists driving fewer miles in response to the stay-at-home government orders, that scenario translates into lower risk for auto insurers.

As a result, several insurers have said this week they will provide between a 15% and 20% refunds on insurance premiums. The length of the refund varies by insurer.

According to Consumer Reports, those participating as of Thursday include Allstate, Geico, Liberty Mutual, Safeco and USAA. American Family Insurance is providing a one-time $50 discount for each vehicle insured under a personal auto insurance policy.

However, N.C. law does not allow auto insurers to provide rebates, and discounts must be filed in advance with the department for approval.

As an alternative, Causey has developed a filing mechanism "that will quickly allow companies to legally offer discounts to help their policyholders."

Policyholders are asked to contact their insurance carrier to see if it is offering a financial assistance plan.

Richard Craver

rcraver@wsjournal.com

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

