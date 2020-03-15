Jeff Crisco is one of the people helping to hold it all together in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak.
His family company, Asheboro Elastics Corp., makes the thin strips of elastic that attach a medical mask to a wearer’s face by looping over the ears.
The company, founded in the 1980s, employs 50 people locally and 300 in two plants in Central America.
But the Asheboro plant is working overtime to crank out a U.S. supply of the material — 3 million yards — for a Texas company that is making millions of masks in a rush to supply medical personnel and potentially sick people around the nation.
Crisco, the company vice president, said the COVID-19 virus that has shuttered manufacturing plants in China and spread around the world has led to a shortage of masks. U.S. leaders have ordered producers to ramp up supply for a national stockpile of masks, and manufacturers like 3M can’t make them fast enough.
AEC operates two machines that each makes 150,000 yards of elastic a week that is wrapped onto 1,000-yard spools and shipped to the mask maker, where it’s cut into short lengths for each mask. A third elastic machine will go online soon, Crisco said.
The current customer will be receiving shipments for months from AEC, and Crisco said the mask maker has the option to reorder a continuing supply. AEC has also shown samples of its product to other companies that are interested.
Crisco said his company and the mask maker have been discussing the product since early February. It took AEC about two weeks to develop the product before making the first spools.
He estimates that the elastic his company supplies will help make 7 million to 8 million masks.
Demand isn’t likely to slow anytime soon.
With more than 1,600 cases so far, the U.S. faces a growing number of coronavirus cases and N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency on Tuesday to deal with the virus. North Carolina officials said Sunday there are now 32 cases of the illness in the state, although that figure did not include a new case reported by Wilson County on Sunday afternoon.
The New York Times reported that the federal Department of Health and Human Services said that the government had put in a guaranteed order for 500 million N95 masks, the most protective masks for medical professionals and the sickest patients. More surgical masks, which offer less protection, will likely be needed, the Times reported.
AEC’s Crisco said that three or four other companies, including one in Stuart, Va., make the kind of elastic that his company makes for masks, but the supply is limited.
For Crisco, the orders for medical elastic, which is latex free and doesn’t cause reactions in people who are allergic to latex, are a welcome surprise for his company. AEC makes its elastic out of polyester and spandex.
As other businesses around the country, from furniture makers to Apple, are facing shortages of parts and products, Crisco is happy to be part of making up for supply issues in the health care system.
Medical elastic is not the only product AEC makes. It has a broad product line of fabrics that are used in athletic wear, bedding, even webbing for seat belts in cars.
Crisco views the face-mask deal as a temporary product that will be made as long as it’s needed.
“I don’t know how long it’s gonna last, but it could go away as fast as it came,” he said.
