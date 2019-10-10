2017

R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company Buildings 2-1 (right) and 2-2 (left), part of Whitaker Park East, were named to National Register of Historic Places in 2017.

Plans for Whitaker Park in Winston-Salem include 314 apartments or lofts, a hotel and retail space, the Whitaker Park Development Authority Inc. announced this morning.

The announcement about the project — an expected $80 million to $100 million proposition — came in conjunction with the Whitaker Park Lofts Development LLC.

Whitaker Park, a former R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company property that the tobacco giant began developing in 1937, is on Reynolds Boulevard, south of Wake Forest's BB&T Field.

The apartments will be the second renovation of a former Reynolds property by developer Christopher Harrison, who was behind Plant 64 in the Wake Forest Innovation Quarter.

Creating the residential communities at Whitaker Park — in two buildings that were recently named historic sites — will be the first step in Harrison's project, according to this morning's announcement.

The buildings involved in the renovation are at 951 Reynolds Blvd., across from Woodland cemetery.

In addition to the residential units, the plan calls for a hotel with some 125 rooms and 25,000 square feet of retail space.

