Plans for Whitaker Park in Winston-Salem include 314 apartments or lofts, a hotel and retail space, the Whitaker Park Development Authority Inc. announced this morning.
The announcement about the project — an expected $80 million to $100 million proposition — came in conjunction with the Whitaker Park Lofts Development LLC.
The apartments will be the second renovation of a former Reynolds property by developer Christopher Harrison, who was behind Plant 64 in the Wake Forest Innovation Quarter.
Creating the residential communities at Whitaker Park — in two buildings that were recently named historic sites — will be the first step in Harrison's project, according to this morning's announcement.
The buildings involved in the renovation are at 951 Reynolds Blvd., across from Woodland cemetery.
In addition to the residential units, the plan calls for a hotel with some 125 rooms and 25,000 square feet of retail space.
1958
An Oct. 17, 1958 aerial photo shows Reynolds Tobacco Co.'s Whitaker Park plant as the company prepares to build a new cigarette plant.
Journal file
1960
An aerial photo shows the message painted atop Reynolds Tobacco Co. Whitaker Park plant in December 1960. It was visible to those flying into Smith Reynolds Airport.
FRANK JONES/Journal file photo
1961
R.J. Reynolds Whitaker Park cigarette factory, with 14 acres of floor space, was the largest in the world when it opened in 1961.
Journal file photo
1961
Gov. Terry Sanford, second from right, tours R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.'s Whitaker Park Plant on Oct. 03, 1961
Jim Keith/Journal
1961
The fountains outside Reynolds Tobacco Co.'s Whitaker Park Plant on August 3, 1961.
Journal File
1961
Reynolds Tobacco Co.'s Whitaker Park in 1961
CHARLES E. TALTON
1968 proposal
Whitaker Park Plant's proposed addition on Dec. 6, 1968
Journal File
Whitaker Park Plant
R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., Whitaker Park on an unknown date
Journal File
1980
Construction in RJR's Whitaker Park, November 20, 1980.
David Rolfe/Journal file photo
1981
In this July 1981 file photo, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.'s Whitaker Park central distribution center is seen on Reynolds Boulevard, across from what was the world headquarters building of R.J.R. Industries, Inc.
PHOTO BY ALLEN AYCOCK/Journal File
1982
Vice President George Bush with Whitaker Park plant manager Jim Wilson touring R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company's Whitaker Park cigarette plant in October 1982
David Rolfe/Journal file photo
1987
Workers leave R.J.R. Tobacco's Whitaker Park Plant in June 1987 after hearing that the company plans to retire some 2800 workers.
Allen Aycock/Journal
1999
Employees of RJR Nabisco Holdings Corp., the food-and-tobacco conglomerate whose brands included Camels and Winstons, Oreo cookies and Ritz crackers, leave the Whitaker Park Plant after the shift change in Winston-Salem on Tuesday, March 9, 1999.
AP Photo/Tom Copeland
2005
Greg Rhymes, left, from Macon, Ga., and Ronnie Knight, of RJR, installing a machine that spools cigarette paper at the Whitaker Park plant in January 2005.
David Rolfe/Journal file photo
2005
The factory floor at Whitaker Park, showing the first functioning cigarette production unit in January 2005.
David Rolfe/Journal file photo
2005
In January 2005, from left, Charles Ware, Charles Brintle and Joel Bentley, at the first functioning cigarette machine at the Whitaker Park plant. Ware and Bentley are B&W employees from Macon, Ga., and Brintle is a manager with RJR.
David Rolfe/Journal file photo
2005
The first cigarette machine went online at Whitaker Park, producing cigarettes for the overseas market, in January 2005. The merger of RJR and Brown & Williamson had brought new life to the formerly idle Whitaker Park plant.
David Rolfe/Journal file photo
2009
R. J. Reynolds Whitaker Park plant, photographed Fri., Dec. 4, 2009.
David Rolfe/Journal file photo
2010
R.J. Reynolds Tobacco's Whitaker Park in August 2010
Walt Unks/Journal file photo
2013
R. J. Reynolds' Whitaker Park off Reynolds Boulevard in October 2013.
WALT UNKS
2015
Reynolds Boulevard through Whitaker Park on Friday, Jan. 9, 2015 in Winston-Salem.
Andrew Dye/Journal
2015
Journal photo by David Rolfe -- 01/07/15 -- R. J. Reynolds' Whitaker Park cigarette manufacturing complex, seen Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2015.
DAVID ROLFE
2015
Whitaker Park cigarette manufacturing complex, seen Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2015
DAVID ROLFE
2015
A tract of Whitaker Park along Indiana Ave., seen Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2015.
DAVID ROLFE/Journal file photo
2017
R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company Buildings 2-1 (right) and 2-2 (left), part of Whitaker Park East, were named to National Register of Historic Places in 2017.
Walt Unks/Journal
2017
R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company Buildings 2-2 (left) and 2-1, part of Whitaker Park East, were named to National Register of Historic Places in 2017.
Walt Unks/Journal
2017
R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company Buildings 2-2 (foreground, right) and 2-1 (background), part of Whitaker Park East, were named to National Register of Historic Places in 2017.
Walt Unks/Journal
2017
R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company Building 2-2, part of Whitaker Park East, has been added to National Register of Historic Places in 2017.
Walt Unks/Journal
2017
R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company Buildings 2-1 (left) and 2-2, part of Whitaker Park East, were named to National Register of Historic Places in 2017
Walt Unks/Journal
2017
Chairman of Whitaker Park Development Authority Don Flow (center) describes plans for the site while council member Denise D. Adams (from left), WPDA, Inc. president Bob Leak, R.J. Reynolds president and chief commercial officer Joseph Fragnito, and Reynolds vice president of supply finance Greg Colner listen during the Reynolds announcement about the final donation of a significant portion of the Whitaker Park manufacturing plant and certain surrounding properties to the local redevelopment group on Thursday, Apr. 13, 2017 at Whitaker Park in Winston-Salem.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
2017
R.J. Reynolds president and chief commercial officer Joseph Fragnito (right) shakes hands with Don Flow, chairman of Whitaker Park Development Authority (WPDA, Inc.), after handing him a key and announcing that Reynolds has finalized the donation of a significant portion of the Whitaker Park manufacturing plant and certain surrounding properties to the local redevelopment group, WPDA, Inc., on Thursday, Apr. 13, 2017 at Whitaker Park in Winston-Salem.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
2017
President of Whitaker Park Development Authority Bob Leak explains the plans for the donated portion of R.J. Reynolds' Whitaker Park manufacturing plant and certain surrounding properties on Thursday, Apr. 13, 2017 at Whitaker Park in Winston-Salem.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
