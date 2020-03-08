CHARLOTTE — American Airlines and Charlotte airport officials are taking steps to reduce the risk of the coronavirus on planes, in the terminal and on airport shuttle buses.
Charlotte Douglas International is the country’s sixth-busiest airport with 50.2 million customers in 2019, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.
As the dominant carrier at Charlotte Douglas International, American operates just more than 700 daily flights out of the airport, with 149 destinations in 25 countries from Charlotte, the newspaper has reported.
“We have a strong, structured cleaning regimen and our aircraft are cleaned each day at key touchpoints on their journeys with an EPA-approved disinfectant,” according to the statement. “International flights and aircraft with additional time on the ground receive a detailed 30-point cleaning package each day.”
Most flights have HEPA filters that completely change the air once every two to four minutes, American Airlines officials said.
Yet, in light of the coronavirus, the airline said it is going a step further with even more thorough cleaning of tray tables, armrests and other hard surfaces on its planes each day.
The airline also is providing hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes for crew members on all flights across the Pacific Ocean and to Italy and will soon do so on all of its flights, officials said.
CLT airport officials announced Friday that each night, workers conduct a “full deep cleaning” of the terminal public areas.
