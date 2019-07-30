GREENSBORO — A Greensboro company that builds affordable housing has begun construction on Muirs Landing, an $11.2 million complex of 72 apartments on Muirs Chapel Road.
Affordable Housing Management said this week that rents at the apartments are based on a tenant's income and range from $259 to $740 a month. The company said all units at the apartments will be affordable for households earning below 60% of the area median income of roughly $61,000 a year, according to federal Housing and Urban Development standards.
Eighteen units are affordable for households earning at or below 30% of AMI, 24 units are affordable for households earning 31-to-50% of AMI, and 30 units are affordable for households earning 51-to-60% percent of AMI, the company said in a news release.
Affordable Housing Management's Executive Director David Levy said that the company is using a combination of Federal Housing Tax Credits and below market-rate loans from the City of Greensboro and the N.C. Housing Finance Agency, among other types of financing. The company sold the tax credits to investors to raise 70 percent of the money for the project.
The Greensboro City Council approved rezoning for the property more than a year ago despite residents' protests that 72 new apartments would add to crowded traffic on Muirs Chapel Road.
City Council members said at the time that the city needs all of the affordable housing it can get.
Experts in affordable housing say that 30,000 households in Greensboro are "rent-burdened" based on U.S. Census figures, meaning they spend more than 30% of their monthly income on housing-related costs.