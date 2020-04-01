Its market value just a fraction of what it was five years ago, Macy’s is being removed from the S&P 500 index.
Macy’s has been struggling amid competition from discounters and online retailers like Amazon. S&P Dow Jones Global Indices said Tuesday that Macy’s will be removed from the benchmark S&P 500 and shifted to the S&P SmallCap 600 as of Monday. The retailer is being replaced on the larger index by Carrier Global, which makes refrigeration and fire and security products.
At the start of 2015, Macy’s had a stock market value of around $23 billion. In midday trading Wednesday, shares traded at $4.68, giving Macy’s a market cap of about $1.45 billion. The stock has lost more than 70% of its value so far in 2020 as the virus pandemic shuts down stores and all but halts sales for many retailers. The New York company announced this week it would furlough the majority of its 125,000 employees.
Steel plant says tariffs caused closureMIDLAND, Pa. — Allegheny Technologies Inc. has announced plans to shut down a western Pennsylvania plant at the end of June, citing steel tariffs imposed on imports by the Trump administration.
About 70 employees, most represented by the United Steelworkers union, would lose their jobs at the Midland plant in Beaver County, the company said Tuesday.
Power plant meeting gets hijacked
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An online meeting that was meant to decide the future of a major coal-fired power plant in New Mexico was derailed Wednesday by a group of young people who interrupted the proceedings by playing rap music laden with racial epithets and posting derogatory messages.
The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission was hosting the meeting regarding the planned closure of the San Juan Generating Station virtually due to the coronavirus public health emergency. The interruption came as the chairwoman was speaking about needing to protect the rights of customers of the state’s largest electric utility.
Commissioners and staff were discussing how to proceed. It wasn’t immediately clear if the meeting would resume.
