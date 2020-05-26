U.S. Sen. Richard Burr appears to be the only senator remaining under a federal investigation of stock trades in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Multiple media outlets, beginning with the Wall Street Journal, reported Tuesday that U.S. Justice Department officials have informed three senators — Democrat Dianne Feinstein of California and Republicans Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia — that investigations have been closed into their transactions.
The Hill said representatives for Feinstein and Loeffler have confirmed those reports.
However, there was no update on the investigation of Burr, the Republican senator from Winston-Salem.
Burr spokeswoman Caitlin Carroll said “we’ll decline to comment.”
Larry Sabato, director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, said: "From the day this story broke, Burr’s case always seemed the most serious, and it was so treated by the press."
"The other senators gave explanations fairly quickly that seemed reasonable, and apparently that has been the Justice Department’s finding.
"Burr hasn’t given detailed, cogent responses in public yet. Maybe he has done so privately, but his ordeal will clearly continue," Sabato said.
Burr also is being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Burr resigned as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee on May 14, a day after Federal Bureau of Investigation agents seized his cellphone from his home.
"The work the Intelligence committee and its members do is too important to risk hindering in any way," Burr said in a statement. "I believe this step is necessary to allow the committee to continue its essential work free of external distractions.”
Burr is facing bipartisan calls for him to also resign his Senate seat.
Burr and Loeffler have drawn the most attention and scrutiny for their stock transactions, in part because they attended a Jan. 24 Senate Health and Foreign Relations committee briefing on coronavirus.
Senate financial-disclosure documents show Burr and his wife, Brooke, sold between $628,000 and $1.72 million of their stock holdings in 33 separate transactions just on Feb. 13. The publication Roll Call listed Richard Burr’s net worth at $1.7 million as of 2018.
Loeffler, who was sworn into office Jan. 6, and her husband sold more than $1 million worth of stock in 47 separate transactions — 39 sales and eight purchases — in January and February.
Loeffler’s husband is Jeffrey Sprecher, chairman of the New York Stock Exchange and founder, chairman and chief executive of Intercontinental Exchange. There were 29 joint transactions, 17 by her husband and one by Loeffler.
"Today’s clear exoneration by the Department of Justice affirms what Senator Loeffler has said all along — she did nothing wrong," Loeffler campaign spokesperson Stephen Lawson said in a statement to The Hill.
Feinstein also serves on the Senate Intelligence committee. Feinstein placed her stock holdings into a blind trust.
Feinstein's husband, investment banker Richard Blum, sold shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in South San Francisco, on Jan. 31 and Feb. 18.
According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Blum sold shares valued at between $500,001 and $1 million on Jan. 31, and shares valued at between $1,000,001 and $5 million on Feb. 18. Feinstein provided Justice officials with documents to show she was not involved in those transactions.
Inhofe conducted eight sell and no buy transactions between Jan. 27 and March 20. The trades were valued at between $281,000 and $615,000.
Both Inhofe and Feinstein have said they did not attend the Jan. 24 coronavirus briefing.
Burr told McClatchy News Service on May 14 he plans to serve out the remaining 2½ years of his term. Burr said during his 2016 campaign he would not seek re-election in 2022.
Sabato said May 14 that Burr’s decision to step down as chairman “is the right thing to do, and it demonstrates the seriousness of this unfolding matter.”
“The Intelligence committee has important duties that cannot appear compromised.”
