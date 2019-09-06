With a love for swing dance and an appreciation for community, some local dancers created the Piedmont Swing Dance Society.
Erik Tatsapaugh, who helped found the group in 1988 and serves as president, said dancing is a very affordable and fun activity.
“There are few, if any other social entities that combine physical activity, learning, music and social connection between men and women in a family-friendly environment that is open to the public,” Tatsapaugh said.
Swing dance is a broad term to describe a variety of partner dances evolving from the 1920s. Gail Dempsey, who has been involved with the group since 2002, said some people know swing dance as the jitterbug. However, she said, swing dance is an all encompassing term for Lindy Hop (which includes East Coast swing), Charleston, collegiate shag and Balboa.
Tatsapaugh said learning energetic dance steps develops neural pathways as people coordinate bodies in time to music. In addition, swing dance promotes social connections, which helps combat loneliness and isolation.
Toni Edwards, now serving as the group’s secretary, recalled watching people swing dancing (and others shagging) at outdoor summer events around Greensboro and wanted to dance with them. She began taking swing dance lessons and eventually “became a card-carrying member” of the dance society.
Edwards said she appreciates the inclusive nature of this organization, as well as the freedom to practice dancing as a lead or as a follow.
“We go out of our way to make people feel welcome at events,” she said. “Whether you are a first-time swing dancer coming for the free beginners lesson at each dance, the returning dancer that has moved away, the dancer that is visiting from another dance community or the regular at every dance — you are made to feel wanted and welcome from the moment you get inside of the door.”
The age span of dancers ranges from high school and college-age students (who get a discount) to a current senior dancer who is in his 90s. “We have every age group in between, singles and couples and we are a multicultural group,” Edwards said. “We dance together, go out to dinner, movies, events, travel, etc. There are many friendships, marriages and children that exist simply because of this community.”
Katie Brown, one of the group’s charter members and swing dance teacher, said she loves all that swing dancing embodies: the music, the dancing, the interaction between people, the preservation of the history of swing dancing and swing dance music, and the nurturing of a healthy community where people care about each other.
She explained, like Edwards, that everyone is welcome to attend the events whether or not they bring a partner or if they just want to hear great live music.
“We provide an introductory jitterbug lesson, so even people attending our dance who have never danced before can still learn enough to have a great time dancing to great music,” Brown said.
She said proceeds from the dance entrance fees help hire local bands and help pay for the venues hosting dances.
Anita Isley, a group member and treasurer for eight years, said the Piedmont Swing Dance Society is simply a group devoted to the love of swing dance.
“We have worked diligently for 20 years to bring this art form to the general public by providing dances with live music twice a month in Winston-Salem and Greensboro,” Isley said. “You get a physical and mental workout. No better way to stay young!”
