Buffalo 31
Charlotte 9
NASSAU, Bahamas — Jaret Patterson ran for 173 yards and two touchdowns, Kyle Vantrease passed for a touchdown and ran for another and Buffalo got the first bowl win in school history, beating Charlotte 31-9 on Friday in the Bahamas Bowl.
Patterson had 32 carries for the Bulls (8-5), who were winless in three previous bowl appearances. He finished the year with a slew of school single-season records, including 330 carries, 1,799 yards and 19 rushing touchdowns.
Antonio Nunn caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Vantrease on the first Buffalo drive to open the scoring, and Vantrease capped a marathon 15-play, 74-yard, 8-1/2-minute drive by plunging in from the 1 with 3:33 left in the half to push the Bulls’ lead to 14-0. Patterson scored on a 6-yard run midway through the third quarter to make it 24-0, then sealed the win with a 10-yard TD rush late to cap a 16-play scoring drive.
Victor Tucker caught a 51-yard catch-and-run touchdown pass from Chris Reynolds late in the third quarter for Charlotte (7-6), which saw its five-game winning streak snapped. Charlotte was in a bowl game for the first time.
Reynolds completed 15 of 24 passes for 203 yards.
The takeaway
Buffalo: The Bulls had lost all three of their previous bowl trips by double-digits, but never trailed in this game. Buffalo ended the season with six wins in seven games.
Charlotte: The bowl loss may sting for a bit, but it’s important to note that the 49ers — in only their fifth season at the FBS level — had been 2-10, 4-8, 1-11 and 5-7 before this year.
Tough debut
Charlotte went scoreless on its first seven possessions and punted on only one of those. The 49ers missed a field-goal attempt — Jonathan Cruz’s 33-yard try late in the first quarter got caught up in the breeze and sailed well past the left upright — plus had two other drives stopped on downs and two more snuffed out by turnovers. The other possession was erased by the end of the first half, without the offense even getting on the field after Charlotte’s Marquavis Gibbs intercepted a pass by Vantrease and ran it back to near midfield as the second quarter ended.
Buffalo 7 10 7 7 — 31
Charlotte 0 0 6 3 — 9
First Quarter
BUF—Nunn 12 pass from Vantrease (McNulty kick), 9:12
Second Quarter
BUF—Vantrease 1 run (McNulty kick), 3:33
BUF—FG McNulty 31, 1:25
Third Quarter
BUF—Jar.Patterson 6 run (McNulty kick), 5:22
CHA—Tucker 51 pass from Reynolds (pass failed), 2:20
Fourth Quarter
CHA—FG Cruz 32, 10:50
BUF—Jar.Patterson 10 run (McNulty kick), 1:43
BUF CHA
First downs 19 15
Rushes-yards 46-205 31-80
Passing 77 198
Comp-Att-Int 8-17-1 15-24-1
Return Yards 4 31
Punts-Avg. 3-32.33 1-35.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 2-30 3-20
Time of Possession 33:12 26:48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Buffalo, Jar.Patterson 32-173, Marks 12-27, Vantrease 2-5. Charlotte, LeMay 13-45, Tucker 1-12, Elder 2-10, Reynolds 14-10, McAllister 1-3.
PASSING—Buffalo, Vantrease 8-17-1-77. Charlotte, Reynolds 15-24-1-198.
RECEIVING—Buffalo, Nunn 5-53, Lefebvre 2-18, D.Lee 1-6. Charlotte, Ringwood 5-64, Dollar 4-48, Tucker 3-61, Elder 2-18, Carriere 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Charlotte, Cruz 33.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.