Bubba Wallace is the most popular driver in NASCAR. At least as far as all-star voting is concerned.
One day after President Donald Trump called for Wallace to apologize for the noose found in the No. 43 team’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway that the FBI determined was not a hate crime, NASCAR announced Wallace leads the All-Star Race fan vote.
NASCAR tweeted a list of the top-10 vote earners Tuesday morning, with one week remaining before the final votes are tallied Tuesday at noon. Clint Bowyer is in second place, Matt DiBenedetto in third, Charlotte native William Byron in fourth and Corey LaJoie rounds out the top five.
The winner of the All-Star Race fan vote automatically earns a spot in the NASCAR All-Star Race field and will be announced following the All-Star Open.
Wallace received an outpouring of support Monday in the wake of Trump’s tweet. Additionally, Beats by Dre announced a partnership with Wallace on Monday afternoon.
“. @BubbaWallace keep your head up, you’re doing a great job! We are all proud of you, cheering for you, and we got your back!” Johnson tweeted.
Added LeBron James: “Right HERE too with you!! As well as the next generation who follows in my foot steps! Kings and Queens.”
The All-Star Race is scheduled for July 15 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Voting is done at NASCAR.com/fanvote.
