NFL Roundup
BEREA, Ohio — Jarvis Landry believes he knows what the Browns are missing more than anything else.
“Leadership,” the wide receiver said Monday.
A day after their season of great expectations ended in bitter disappointment, failure and another year out of the playoffs, the Browns began their search for a new coach to replace Freddie Kitchens, who was fired after going 6-10 and being unable to get Cleveland’s talented roster to bond.
It’s a familiar place for the Browns. If there’s one thing they know how to do, it’s look for a coach. The trouble has been finding the right one.
Shortly after Kitchens was dismissed and was spotted leaving the Browns’ headquarters carrying his belongings and an orange helmet, the team embarked on its coaching search by asking permission to speak with New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman, a person familiar with the requests told The Associated Press on Monday.
The team will also interview San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and Minnesota offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams are not confirming the Browns’ interest.
GIANTS: Co-owner Steve Tisch is looking to take a greater role in the daily operations of the New York Giants as the organization begins a third coaching search in four years and faces criticism for retaining the general manager who hired the last coach.
The Giants once again put themselves in the postseason spotlight for off-the-field reasons when they fired coach Pat Shurmur on Monday and elected to keep general manager Dave Gettleman despite the two combining for nine wins over the past two seasons.
Co-owner John Mara said it was a gut instinct to fire Shurmur after the Giants (4-12) lost their regular-season finale to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Mara added the decision to keep Gettleman, 68, was based on giving him the chance to finish a major overhaul of the roster and the scouting system and to increase use of analytics.
REDSKINS: Bruce Allen was mocked five years ago when he proclaimed that his perennially last-place Washington Redskins were “winning off the field.” More eye rolls arrived recently when Allen defended the club’s “culture.”
After a lot of losing on the field and all manner of public relations fiascoes off it, Allen is out as president of the NFL team once coached by his father. He was fired Monday, a move announced by owner Daniel Snyder a day after a 3-13 season was capped by one last embarrassing loss, 47-16 at Dallas.
“As this season concludes, Bruce Allen has been relieved of his duties as president of the Washington Redskins and is no longer with the organization,” Snyder said in a statement issued by the team. “Like our passionate fan base, I recognize we have not lived up to the high standards set by great Redskins teams, coaches and players who have come before us. As we reevaluate our team leadership, culture and process for winning games, I am excited for the opportunities that lie ahead to renew our singular focus and purpose of bringing championship football back to Washington.”
From the outset of the 2010 season, the Redskins went 62-97-1 with Allen serving as Snyder’s right-hand man.
