Wake Forest’s Brandon Childress (right) is fouled by Notre Dame’s T.J. Gibbs during the second half of Saturday’s ACC game at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem.
Wake Forest 84
Notre Dame 73
WINSTON-SALEM — It sounds so obvious that Chaundee Brown can’t help but cut off the question. If you beat Duke, does that prove that you can beat....
“Anybody, yes sir,” Brown said. “This year, the ACC is up and down, so anybody can beat anybody on any night.”
It just so happens that the Deacons kept going up Saturday, notching that elusive second straight ACC victory with an 84-73 conquest against Notre Dame at Joel Coliseum in front of a crowd of 8,870.
It’s the first time in three years that Wake Forest (13-15, 6-12 ACC) won back-to-back league games.
The Deacons did so with Olivier Sarr improving on what was his career-high 25 points against No. 7 Duke earlier this week — he had 30 points (on 12-for-16 shooting) and 17 rebounds against the Irish (18-11, 9-9). Brown also had a double-double, with 15 points and all 10 of his rebounds coming in the second half.
And they did so on Senior Day, without needing the same heroics from senior point guard Brandon Childress as Tuesday night, but with him scoring 14 points and dishing out six assists.
“I couldn’t write a better chapter than this, in terms of how to end my last few games at the Joel,” Childress said.
It wasn’t complete until the final seconds, when Wake Forest was in cruise control thanks to a 10-0 run — six of those scored by Childress — that put the Deacons ahead 80-68 with 1:14 left.
Wake Forest iced the game from there at the free throw line, and with four seconds left, Coach Danny Manning called a timeout to take Childress and senior guard Andrien White off the court to a standing ovation. Childress worked his way down the bench for handshakes until reaching his father and associate head coach, Randolph Childress, was waiting with a long, lasting embrace.
“That guy has made so many sacrifices for me, for my brother, for this family. People take for granted how great of a guy he is off the court,” Brandon Childress said. “He was coach for those 40 minutes, but the moment I walked out of that game, I mean, he was all dad. Even when we walked to the locker room, he was getting a little emotional, toward me.”
Wake Forest gathers itself now, having won its final two home games against teams in the upper half of the ACC standings, and takes its suddenly clicking offense on the road for two games in the Triangle next week.
They’ll do so with Sarr in a groove, Brown fully recovered after missing most of January and Childress playing the role of team leader.
“What (Brandon has) done over his career here, his numbers speak for themselves, but the lasting impression that he’s going to have as a leader and someone that loved tough, difficult situations and thrived in them,” said Coach Danny Manning. “To be able to send them out the right way, with a win on Senior Night, is always the goal.”
Notre Dame was led by John Mooney’s 24 points and 17 rebounds — but he and the rest of the Irish’s post defenders never slowed down Sarr.
The Irish, even as Coach Mike Brey acknowledged, didn’t have an answer for the Frenchman who had 55 points on 19 of 25 shots this week.
“We had no answers for the big fella tonight. We tried a little bit of everything,” Brey said.
Sarr had what was a career-high 14 points at Notre Dame last season, in what turned out to be his final game, and then had 18 points against the Irish earlier this season.
“We don’t have any answers for him, and I guess we better figure something out in case we see him in Greensboro,” Brey said.
And before we get to Greensboro, Manning said the Deacons have a Sarr-related task, too.
“If I need to put some glasses on him and make it look like a Notre Dame uniform every time we play, we’ll do that,” Manning said. “You know what, I think he’s coming into his own. He’s really starting to hit his comfort zone, so to speak.
“I thought tonight was probably one of his better games, in terms of establishing post position.”
If it was possible, Sarr’s career-high 25 points against Duke on Tuesday night was overshadowed by the late-game absurdity.
There was nothing to be overshadowed about his game Saturday. He had 16 points and 10 rebounds in the first half — Wake Forest went six years without a first-half double-double, and this was Sarr’s second of the season after he also did so here against Boston College.
FG FT Reb
ND Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Durham 11 1-4 1-2 1-3 1 2 3
Mooney 38 10-22 2-5 6-17 2 3 24
Gibbs 35 4-11 2-3 0-0 2 3 11
Hubb 36 4-10 0-0 0-1 4 2 9
Pflueger 24 0-1 1-2 1-2 3 4 1
Laszewski 27 4-10 6-8 0-4 0 4 15
Goodwin 24 3-7 3-4 0-1 0 1 10
Djogo 4 0-0 0-0 1-2 0 1 0
Totals 200 26-65 15-24 9-30 13 20 73
Percentages: FG .400, FT .625.3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Mooney 2-6, Goodwin 1-3, Hubb 1-3, Gibbs 1-4, Laszewski 1-5, Pflueger 0-1).Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.Blocked Shots: 1 (Durham).Turnovers: 4 (Pflueger 2, Djogo, Mooney).Steals: 7 (Pflueger 4, Mooney 2, Gibbs).
FG FT Reb
WAKE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Mucius 29 4-11 0-0 1-5 2 2 8
Sarr 32 12-16 6-7 3-17 0 3 30
Brown 33 4-10 5-6 3-10 2 0 15
Childress 39 4-7 3-4 0-2 6 3 14
White 24 1-6 4-4 0-4 4 2 7
Neath 22 1-4 2-2 0-1 4 2 4
Massoud 10 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 2 3
Oguama 8 0-2 3-4 1-1 0 2 3
Totals 200 27-58 23-27 8-41 18 16 84
Percentages: FG .466, FT .852.3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Childress 3-5, Brown 2-4, Massoud 1-1, White 1-5).Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.Blocked Shots: 2 (Brown, Sarr).Turnovers: 8 (Childress 3, Sarr 2, Brown, Mucius, White).Steals: 1 (Mucius).
Notre Dame 30 43 — 73 Wake Forest 41 43 — 84
A—8,870 (14,665).
