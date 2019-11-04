Election Day:
Voters in seven communities head to the polls
Seven communities will head to the polls today to pick a mayor and council members or aldermen: High Point, Jamestown, Pleasant Garden, Summerfield, Gibsonville, Burlington and Kernersville. Sedalia, Oak Ridge, Stokesdale and Whitsett will vote just for town council seats. The Sedgefield Sanitary District is also on the ballot.
High Point voters will also decide whether the city will be able to issue $50 million in bonds to pay for projects for roads, parks and recreation and affordable housing. City officials have said they expect no tax increase.
Officials plan to test a new, hand-marked voting system today in the precinct that votes at Deep River Friends Meeting. Charlie Collicutt, Guilford elections director, said Precinct H27-B on West Wendover Avenue was chosen because of its average size and predictably good turnout.
Polls are open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Homicide:
Man faces murder charge in Asheboro woman’s death
A Middlesex man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of an Asheboro woman whose body was found on a roadside Oct. 17, according to WGHP-Channel 8. Juam Carlos Matomoros-Godoy, 25, was arrested Wednesday in Nash County, according to Randolph County Jail records. Soledad Ortiz, 44, was found shot to death near the Lake Lucas bridge on Old Lexington Road northwest of Asheboro, according to Randolph County deputies.
