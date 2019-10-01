recaptured:
4 escaped inmates from Ohio caught Monday in N.C.
CARY — All four inmates who overpowered two female corrections officers and escaped from a county jail in Ohio were caught Monday in North Carolina after more than a day on the run.
Three men who escaped from the Gallia County jail early Sunday were “captured without incident” at around 2 a.m. in Cary. Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin announced Monday afternoon that the fourth was taken into custody in Durham.
The fourth man, Lawrence R. Lee, 29, got away when Christopher Clemente, 24, Brynn Martin, 40 and Troy McDaniel Jr., 30, were being arrested. The four will be held pending extradition to Ohio.
To escape, the inmates overpowered the two officers with a homemade weapon, forced open a secure door, entered the jail’s administrative wing, stole keys to a corrections officer’s vehicle and drove it about a block, where another vehicle awaited, Champlin said.
bus flips in wreck:
Eight on day-care bus taken to hospital
STOKESDALE — A day-care bus carrying 22 people, 20 of whom are Huntsville Elementary school students, flipped and landed 40 feet down an embankment along the side of N.C. 68 Tuesday afternoon.
The conventional-sized school bus, not part of Rockingham County Schools’ fleet, is operated by the Stokesdale Learning Center, according to RCS spokesperson Karen Hyler.
Some students sustained bumps, bruises and minor lacerations, but no life-threatening injuries were reported, according to NC Highway Patrol.
About eight people were transported to Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro for treatment and observation, officers said.
awarded:
TLC network to honor Greensboro’s Whitney Thore
NEW YORK CITY — Greensboro’s Whitney Thore, star of the TLC network’s show “My Big Fat Fabulous Life,” is getting the Give A Little Award today in New York City.
The award, presented by TLC, is given to advocates who work to eradicate bullying and promote kindness.
Thore’s show “My Big Fat Fabulous Life,” now in its sixth season, is filmed in Greensboro and follows her as she juggles her dance career, managing Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, and navigating family and friends while fighting body shaming.
Thore will be honored along with actor Taye Diggs, who has co-written children’s books on racial challenges.
identified:
Homicide victim is 36-year-old Greensboro man
GREENSBORO — Police have identified the victim in Monday night’s shooting on East Market Street as 36-year-old Lebar Hipolito Lopez of Greensboro.
Officers responded at 7:50 p.m. to reports of gunfire at 801 E. Market St.
A short time later, Lopez was taken by a private vehicle to a local hospital, where he died.
Police are investigating Lopez’s death as a homicide. This is the 32nd killing in the city this year.
