shooting:
19-year-old in stable condition after being shot once
HIGH POINT — Officers are investigating the shooting of a 19-year-old early Monday morning.
A news release said High Point officers responded to Meredith Street and Hoover Avenue about 12:20 a.m. after a report that someone was shot.
Tawan Tyrese Thompson, 19, of High Point was found suffering from a single gunshot wound. Police said he was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.
move:
Reconsidered Goods plans to move to new location
GREENSBORO — Reconsidered Goods, a nonprofit that sells discarded craft supplies and other second-hand items, is moving to a new location.
Executive director Paige Cox said the store at 2805 Patterson St. will close at the end of the week to prepare for the move. The store’s board is looking at potential sites, she said.
Cox founded the non-profit four years ago to keep unused items out of the landfill. Those donations outgrew the stores’s 8,000-square-foot warehouse.
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Saturday.
