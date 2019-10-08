storm relief:
President OK’s public assistance for 14 counties
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has approved a request from Gov. Roy Cooper to provide public assistance for 14 counties affected by Hurricane Dorian.
The declaration funnels funds to local governments for costs of debris removal and other services.
Among the impacted North Carolina counties are Brunswick, Carteret and Sampson.
Cooper also requested individual assistance.
If approved, that would provide grants to residents who suffered damages from Dorian.
hepatitis a: Officials say disease spread through flight attendantCHARLOTTE — State health officials say more than a dozen people may have been exposed to hepatitis A by a flight attendant.
The liver infection is contracted by eating contaminated food or water. Additionally, anyone who is in close proximity to that person can also become infected.
The Mecklenburg County Health Department says it contacted 18 Charlotte-area passengers who were on the flight from San Francisco to Charlotte and may have had contact with the flight attendant.
no vaping:
N.C. attorney general says e-cig firms stopped sells here
RALEIGH — N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein says several e-cigarette firms aren’t selling products in the state while his litigation against them is pending.
Stein announced in August that he was suing eight more vaping companies under North Carolina’s unfair and deceptive trade laws.
The state’s top legal officer accuses the companies of aggressively marketing their products to young people and he wants their sales to end.
arrest:
Man accused of loitering in the nude identified, arrested
MARION — A naked loiterer was arrested in McDowell County after police say a unique feature “gave him away.”
Denny Lynn Dover, 45, was reportedly caught in the act by a homeowner’s security system, which showed him hanging out in the nude on a porch.
The cameras caught the unwelcome visitor once in early April and again last week, when he tried to get in the home.
The homeowner reported the incident to police and investigators distributed photos of Dover to get the public’s help with identifying him.
According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, they were able to do so thanks to his “distinctive tattoos.”
