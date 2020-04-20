homicide:
Man shot, killed at Thomasville birthday party
THOMASVILLE — A man died after being shot at a birthday party in Thomasville on Saturday night, police said.
Bradley Stephens, 29, of High Point, was apparently shot inside the home after a fight, according to a statement from Thomasville police.
The shooting occurred shortly before midnight Saturday in the 600 block of Middle Avenue.
Officers who responded to the call about a shooting said they found a large group of people at the home.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Thomasville police at 336-475-7755 or Crime Stoppers at 336-476-8477.
food benefits:
Families with children to get extra federal funds
RALEIGH — Low-income families in North Carolina with school-age children will soon get additional food benefits thanks to federal funds sought by state government due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Monday that the state is among the first four approved by U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide help with federal funds through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer.
Each family whose children are eligible for free and reduced school lunches will automatically get $250 in benefits per child on their EBT card in two installments, Cooper’s office said.
Eligible families that aren’t enrolled already in the government’s Food and Nutrition Services program will be mailed a new card within the next few weeks, according to a news release.
The program, which Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said could help families with more than 800,000 children combined, also could be extended should the public schools remain closed beyond May 15.
Program families already are getting the maximum amount of monetary benefits for their household size through April.
drowning:
Davidson sheriff says man died backing boat into water
LINWOOD — A man died Sunday after his vehicle was submerged in the Yadkin River with the windows down when he was backing his boat into the water, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.
He was backing his boat into the water at the York Hill Yadkin River access point on Trading Ford Lane in Linwood., authorities said.
The person’s age and name were not immediately available.
