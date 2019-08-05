arrested:
Former Thomasville teacher accused of sex offenses
A teacher who worked at a private school in Thomasville and as a tutor has been charged with sex offenses against a student, according to Davidson County authorities.
Joe Potts, 68, now of Lebanon, Okla., is accused of regularly assaulting the student for approximately four years in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
A now-adult male made the allegations to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office in April.
Detectives obtained warrants for Potts’s arrest, charging him with statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a child. Investigators found Potts on Aug. 3 with the assistance of the Marshall County, Okla., Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested and is being held pending an extradition hearing.
The investigation is ongoing and there is the potential for more charges involving the same alleged victim, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Anyone with information about the Potts case or any similar case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 336-242-2105. North Carolina does not have a statute of limitations on felony sex offenses, the sheriff’s office said.
school supplies:
Giveaway will be held Saturday at coliseum
GREENSBORO — A school supply giveaway will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum Field House, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., according to a a release from Greensboro police.
The police department, Say Yes Guilford, Guilford County Schools, Guilford Parent Academy and Equation Church are providing school supplies for at least 2,000 youths. Operation PASS (Partners Advocating Student Success) started in 2012 to provide back-to-school supplies for students.
The event provides each pupil with a backpack full of school supplies donated by community members and sponsors. Supplies needed include crayons, glue sticks, pencils, pens, spiral notebooks, composition books, backpacks, folders, paper, scissors, markers, and highlighters. For more information call 336-373-2636
life savers:
N.C. beach saw more than 40 rescues in single day
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH — A North Carolina ocean rescue official says more than 40 people had to be saved from dangerous rip currents at a single beach in one day.
News outlets report Dave Baker, ocean rescue director for Wrightsville Beach, confirmed dozens of swimmers were rescued from rip currents there by late afternoon Sunday.
He said red flags indicating a high rip current hazard were flying all day. Red flags are intended to discourage swimmers from getting in the water because conditions are potentially life-threatening.