grant:
Money will help create online catalog of old documents
RALEIGH — Thousands of old North Carolina court documents — some going back 350 years — could soon be more accessible to the public thanks in part to a federal grant.
The State Archives of North Carolina is getting $140,000 toward a project designed to expand an online catalog that helps historians and other citizens know names and places within hard-to-decipher records.
An improved index means they’ll know which documents they want to go read in person.
State Archivist Sarah Koonts says the documents shed light on early North Carolina society and include information on wills, estates, roads and bridges.
Workshops will be held for participants to learn how to transcribe the elegant cursive handwriting found on many of the documents.
sold out:
Eatery packed after it posts a racist letter it received
SILER CITY — A restaurant that received a racist letter says it ran out of food after it was overwhelmed by customers who “drove miles” to show support.
In a Facebook post, the owners of A&I’s Chicken Shack in Siler City explained that’s why their restaurant was closed on Sunday.
Owner Andre Chaney, who is black, said he found the letter last week. He said it contained a racist epithet and was signed “white nationalists.”
The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating to determine who sent it and whether it constitutes a hate crime.
lottery:
Grandmother wins $424,500 in second-chance game
RALEIGH — Charlotte grandmother Wendy Johnson never expected to win a prize in a North Carolina Education Lottery game, but she prayed anyway and ended up getting $1 million.
Even when someone from the lottery called her after last week’s $300 million Supreme Riches second-chance drawing, “I actually thought I’d won one of the smaller drawings,” she said.
“Oh, my God!” she recalled telling a lottery official. “I have tears streaming down my face I’m so happy.”
Her entry was chosen from 983,012 in the drawing, according to lottery officials. She beat odds of 1 in 2.14 million.
Johnson was shopping for flowers at an A.C. Moore store when she got the call last Thursday. She claimed her prize hours later at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.
She could choose a $1 million annuity with 20 payments of $50,000 a year, or a $600,000 lump sum. She chose the lump sum and took home $424,500 after tax withholdings, officials said.
The grandmother of two said she will use the money to buy a new house and “take care of her children and grandchildren.”
caught:
Officials believe they have found the serial tire slasher
NAGS HEAD —Authorities caught a man slashing tires on the Outer Banks after more than a dozen vehicles had similar punctures this year, the National Park Service said Monday.
A 62-year-old man was arrested Sunday afternoon after park rangers saw him puncturing tires on a Jeep Cherokee at the Cape Hatteras National Seashore. Rangers said the man — identified as Richard G. Perrot — was from the nearby community of East Lake in Dare County.
So far this year, at least 66 tires on 20 vehicles have been slashed at parking lots at the seashore. Most of the vandalized vehicles were sport-utility models, with many being Jeep Wranglers.