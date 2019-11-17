SHOOTING:
Victim in stable condition after Saturday incident
GREENSBORO — A person was injured by gunfire late Saturday, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
At 10:50 p.m., officers responded to an aggravated assault with reports of shots fired on the 1800 block of McKnight Mill Road. They found a victim who had been injured by gunfire.
The victim was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition, according to the release.
Police did not have any information on a suspect and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
robbery:
Suspect injured after gunfire exchanged at The Vault
EDEN — Authorities are investigating an armed robbery during which shots were exchanged at the The Vault gaming establishment late Saturday, according to a news release from Eden police.
At about 11:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the business at 203 E. Meadow Road. The suspects had displayed firearms as they entered the business and gunfire was exchanged between one of the suspects and an employee, according to the release.
One of the suspects was hit and they fled the business and went to the Martinsville, Va., area, where they were later identified.
Jordan Christopher Turner, 20, Darehyon Monte Rucker, 18, James Davonte Flood, 19, and Yalieq Desmond-Zire Brown, 20, all of Martinsville, are each charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Rucker and Brown were arrested by Martinsville police and are being held without bond. Flood and Turner have not been arrested at this time. Photographs of the suspects were not available.
Anyone with information about location of the suspects is asked to call Eden police Detective Brandon Buckner at 336-623-9755 or 336-623-9240. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can also call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.
break-in:
Homeowner greets ax-wielding intruder with shotgun
BURLINGTON — A Burlington man accused of using an ax to try to break into an occupied home was met by the homeowner carrying a shotgun Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Burlington police.
At about 9 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Edinburgh Court regarding a man attempting to break into the residence. The man, later identified as William Lawrence Cowan, was using the homeowner’s ax on the back door, according to the release.
The homeowner retrieved a shotgun and confronted Cowan, pointing the weapon at the him. Cowan immediately fled the scene on foot, leaving the ax behind. He was apprehended approximately two blocks away at Warwick Court and Woodland Avenue without incident.
Cowan, 29, of the 400 block of West Front Street, is charged with break or enter a building with the intent to commit felony/larceny. He was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center and had a $5,000 bond.
No one was injured in the incident.
suspects:
Police say duo tried to rob Park-Vue Mart on Saturday
EDEN —Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office investigators have identified two suspects in an armed robbery, according to a news release.
On Saturday, two people entered the Park-Vue Mart at 14980 N.C. 87 N., displayed a handgun and demanded money.
Authorities identified the suspects as Yalieq Demond Zire Brown, 20, and Jordan Christopher Turner, 20, both of Martinsville, Va.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Eden Police Department assisted in the investigation.
Brown and Turner are being held at the Henry County jail without bond, pending extradition.
