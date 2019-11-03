FATALITY:
Boy, 11, dies of injuries after he was struck crossing road
OAK RIDGE — An 11-year-old boy has died after he was struck while crossing a Guilford County road Friday night to go to a church-sponsored trunk-or-treat event.
The grandmother of Noah Isaac Chambers of Stokesdale told WGHP (Fox, Channel 8) that the boy died Sunday, the TV station reported. The boy was a sixth-grader at Rockingham County Middle School.
Chambers was hit by an SUV about 7 p.m. Friday night as he crossed Haw River Road to get to a Halloween event at Bethel United Methodist Church in Oak Ridge.
The boy was admitted to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem on Friday night in critical condition, and WGHP reported that he was unresponsive and unable to breathe on his own.
STreet storming:
Roads to close for UNCG spirit march on Tuesday
GREENSBORO — Some streets will be closed near the UNCG campus and the Greensboro Coliseum on Tuesday afternoon for the university’s second annual Storm the Streets event before the first men’s basketball game of the season.
The mile-long spirit march will start at the UNCG Baseball Stadium on campus about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. Students, faculty and staff will walk west on Walker Avenue, then south on South Chapman Street to the coliseum.
Police will briefly close streets on and off campus as the march proceeds from UNCG to the coliseum. The march will end with a pep rally and student tailgate in the coliseum parking lot.
UNCG and N.C. A&T will face each other in their men’s basketball season openers for the second straight year. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
DEMOLITION:
Old school near High Point University is razed
HIGH POINT — A former Catholic school in High Point is being torn down.
The High Point Enterprise reported on its website that demolition is underway on the former Immaculate Heart of Mary school and church on Montlieu Avenue.
High Point University bought the property in 2016, three years after the school relocated to Johnson Street. The church property sits just west of campus and near a main HPU entrance.
A HPU spokeswoman told the Enterprise that the property is in disrepair and that the university is tearing down the buildings “as a safety measure.” The university has not decided what it might do with the 3.4 acres.
HOMICIDE:
Man killed in fight at apartments in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM — A man was fatally shot at a local apartment complex early Sunday.
Police haven’t identified the victim, who was found at 910 N. Cleveland Ave. about 2:15 a.m. Police said witnesses reported hearing an argument and gunshots.
