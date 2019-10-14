STANDOFF:

Suspect killed, two deputies shot in High Point

HIGH POINT — A standoff in High Point ended Monday night with two deputies shot and the suspect killed, WGHP Fox 8 reported.

The suspect, who has not been identified, barricaded himself in a house on Braddock Road Monday morning when a deputy went to attempt to serve civil papers, Fox 8 reported.

Law enforcement entered the house about 7 p.m., the station reported, and the shootings followed. The injured deputies were transported to a local hospital; their condition had not been released Monday evening.

The SBI is taking over the investigation.

arrested:

Three accused of assisted living ‘fighting ring’

WINSON-SALEM — Three women who ran a “fighting ring” at a North Carolina assisted living facility encouraged residents to get into a physical altercation, officials say.

They were workers at the Danby House in Winston-Salem in June when they didn’t intervene in a fight between two residents with dementia, according to a report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Staffers videotaped of the fight, which led to “one resident being strangled with her face turning red,” and shared it on social media, the report says.

The fight wasn’t documented in the residents’ records, according to DHHS.

The Winston-Salem Journal identified the staffer members as Taneshia Deshawn Jordan, Tonacia Yvonne Tyson and Marilyn Latish McKey.

horses out:

Two animals still missing after farm’s gate left open

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Two horses were still missing Monday after 13 escaped from a farm on U.S. 158 between Summerfield and Reidsville in Rockingham County.

Bo and Riley escaped Flintrock Farm after a gate was accidentally left open, WFMY-Channel 2, reported. The other 11 horses returned home safely.

— Staff and Wire Reports

