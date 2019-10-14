STANDOFF:
Suspect killed, two deputies shot in High Point
HIGH POINT — A standoff in High Point ended Monday night with two deputies shot and the suspect killed, WGHP Fox 8 reported.
The suspect, who has not been identified, barricaded himself in a house on Braddock Road Monday morning when a deputy went to attempt to serve civil papers, Fox 8 reported.
Law enforcement entered the house about 7 p.m., the station reported, and the shootings followed. The injured deputies were transported to a local hospital; their condition had not been released Monday evening.
The SBI is taking over the investigation.
arrested:
Three accused of assisted living ‘fighting ring’
WINSON-SALEM — Three women who ran a “fighting ring” at a North Carolina assisted living facility encouraged residents to get into a physical altercation, officials say.
They were workers at the Danby House in Winston-Salem in June when they didn’t intervene in a fight between two residents with dementia, according to a report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Staffers videotaped of the fight, which led to “one resident being strangled with her face turning red,” and shared it on social media, the report says.
The fight wasn’t documented in the residents’ records, according to DHHS.
The Winston-Salem Journal identified the staffer members as Taneshia Deshawn Jordan, Tonacia Yvonne Tyson and Marilyn Latish McKey.
horses out:
Two animals still missing after farm’s gate left open
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Two horses were still missing Monday after 13 escaped from a farm on U.S. 158 between Summerfield and Reidsville in Rockingham County.
Bo and Riley escaped Flintrock Farm after a gate was accidentally left open, WFMY-Channel 2, reported. The other 11 horses returned home safely.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.