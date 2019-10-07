School’s out: Two principals leaving Guilford schools for new jobs
GREENSBORO — Two Guilford County Schools principals are leaving the district for other school districts this fall. Smith High Principal Donevin Hoskins is set to resign his position with Guilford County Schools on Nov. 10, according to the district personnel report. Hoskins has accepted a job as principal of West Charlotte High School, The Charlotte Observer reported. He has led Smith High School since 2013.
Hoskins previously served as principal of Towers High School in Georgia, where he made national headlines for chasing an armed man away from the school. He also worked for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for about a decade in various positions. Smith High School has a survey on its website (gcsnc.com/smith_high) seeking comments on what qualities the next principal should have.
Abu Zaeem, principal of Doris Henderson Newcomers School in Greensboro, is resigning as of Oct. 22. The Lexington City Schools Board of Education has named him the new principal of Lexington Middle School, according to The Dispatch of Lexington. Newcomers serves immigrant and refugee students in third through 12th grades.
FAtal Wreck:
Man faces charges in accident that killed passenger
RAMSEUR — An Asheboro man has been charged with driving while impaired and felony death by motor vehicle after a passenger in his vehicle died during a single-vehicle crash Thursday.
The Highway Patrol said Terry Ken Bumgarner, 56, of Asheboro, was driving west on NC 42 in a 2017 Chevrolet SUV at 10:15 p.m. The SUV ran off the road to the right, struck a tree, re-entered the roadway and came to rest in the eastbound lane of NC 42.
The SUV was carrying a single passenger, identified as Ashley Lynnnette Bumgarner, 34, of Siler City, who died as a result of the crash. Terry Bumgarner was taken to Moses Cone Hospital with serious injuries. His condition was not immediately available and it was unknown if he was related to the victim.
He also was cited for speeding and careless and reckless driving.
Lunchroom blues:
Bad food lands N.C. college in hot water
WINGATE — Students at a North Carolina university say their dining hall is serving them undercooked food and broccoli filled with worms. Several students at Wingate University complained about the food and the Union County Health Department investigated. The department said it found more worms in the broccoli, forcing the dining hall vendor, Aramark food service provider, to pull the vegetable.
In a letter, the university said Aramark would wash produce more thoroughly, increase staff and hire a new general manager.
