arrest:
‘The Wire’ actress Sohn facing two felony drug charges
MANTEO — Actress Sonja Sohn, who played a detective in the HBO series “The Wire,” is facing charges of felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The sheriff’s office in Dare County, N.C., says Sohn, whose legal name is Sonja Plack, was arrested after midnight Sunday in Manteo on the Outer Banks.
Authorities say it happened after a traffic stop. Sohn was a passenger in the vehicle. The sheriff’s office says a K-9 detected the smell of drugs, and a purse with cocaine and drug paraphernalia was found after a search.
Bail was set at $1,500 for the 55-year-old actress, and she was released from the county detention center. An arraignment is scheduled for today.
Sohn also has had roles in TV series including “The Chi,” and “The Originals.”
APPLY:
Fringe Festival is taking
applications for the 2020 event
GREENSBORO — Greensboro Fringe Festival is taking applications for the 2020 event.
The 18th annual festival — which offers new and original works of dance, theater, music and multimedia — will be held in January and February.
Find the application at www.greensborofringefestival.org. Deadline for applications is Sept. 6.
For more information contact the festival at 336-549-7431 or gsofringefest@gmail.com.
ID:
Police say man hit by train was a 39-year-old from Greensboro
GREENSBORO — Police have identified a 39-year-old Greensboro man as the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a train on Sunday night.
Cedrich Jovan Stokes died in the incident at 9:15 p.m. Sunday, police said in a news release.
It occurred on the railroad tracks that run parallel to the East Market Street corridor between Holts Chapel Road and Pine Street.
outdoors:
Governor authorizes
a new state park, three new trails
Gov. Roy Cooper signed bills into law this month authorizing a new state park and three new state trails.
The new laws allow the addition of Pisgah View State Park in Buncombe and Haywood counties. The area is full of trails, unique habitats, cliffs, coves and upland forests that are home to several rare plant and animal species, according to a news release.
The new laws also create the Northern Peaks State Trail in Watauga and Ashe counties, the Wilderness Gateway State Trail in the South Mountains range, which will go through McDowell, Rutherford, Burke and Catawba counties, and the Overmountain Victory State Trail, which will reach across Avery, Mitchell, McDowell, Burke, Rutherford, Polk, Caldwell, Wilkes and Surry counties.
“These new parks and trails will conserve important wildlife habitats and support North Carolina’s flourishing outdoor recreation industry,” the governor said in the news release.