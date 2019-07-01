no go:
Cone Health says it won’t
join the new State Health Plan
Cone Health said Monday it will not sign a contract for the State Health Plan’s new reimbursement program, meaning Cone’s facilities and doctors could be out-of-network for state employees starting Jan. 1, 2020.
Cone is the first Triad health-care system to reject the Clear Pricing Project contract championed by state Treasurer Dale Folwell. Folwell launched in October his attempt to move the SHP to a government pricing model tied to Medicare reimbursement rates, which typically are lower than hospitals currently receive for services.
Cone said in a statement that a projected $26 million in lower SHP reimbursement would “reduce, and in some cases eliminate, services we provide daily. Thereby, risking our ability to invest in the future.”
‘songland’:
Local songwriter
competes on NBC show tonight
GREENSBORO — Tune in to NBC’s “Songland” tonight to see how a songwriter from the city fares on the musical competition series. Afika Nxumalo, who attended Kiser Middle School and Grimsley High School, is now a New York City-based songwriter and musician who goes by Afika.
He will compete on “Songland,” which gives undiscovered writers an opportunity to perform, pitch and refine a song that could be recorded by a star as a single. Afika’s song is titled “Chosen.” The show will air locally at 10 p.m. today on WXII (NBC, channel 12).
Afika will host a watch party and concert at Dram & Draught, 300 W. Gate City Blvd. Later this summer he will host a contest for local songwriters to submit and perform one song for him and some judges.
Show producers have asked for recommendations from Season One contestants, and Afika will give the winner a personal recommendation for the second season of “Songland.”
heat is on:
Salvation Army
to open cooling stations
HIGH POINT — With high temperatures this week expected to hit the mid-to-upper 90s, the Salvation Army of High Point has announced it is opening a cooling station.
Beginning this week, clients and community members are invited to get a bottle of cold water and step away from the heat, the new release said.
The Salvation Army of High Point will operate the cooling station from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday this summer.
arrest:
Man accused of breaking into six Market Street businesses
GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man is accused of six break-ins at four businesses along East Market Street, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
Nigel Lee Graves, 25, was arrested Monday morning without incident.
He is charged with six counts of felony breaking and entering, five counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, and five counts of felony possession of stolen property.
Graves is accused of breaking into Tasty Grill, Pizzario Grill, Pepe El Toro Taqueria, and Shear’d & Nail’d, 104 N. Booker Ave. He was being held in the Guilford County jail on a $100,000 bond.