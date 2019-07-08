Arrested:
Local man charged in connection with armed robbery
HICKORY — A Greensboro man has been charged in connection to a Hickory armed robbery.
Marlon Damond Outlaw, 20, is charged with one felony count each of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, according to a Hickory Police Department arrest report.
At 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to an armed robbery call. The victim told police he met with Outlaw and was robbed during a sale of a cell phone, according to police.
An incident report lists cash, credit and debit cards and a wallet as the property stolen. It said a firearm was used in the robbery.
Outlaw was arrested midday on Saturday.
He was issued a $150,000 secured bond, according to an arrest report.
found safe:
Sheriff’s K-9 located after bolting from fireworks
CONCORD — A North Carolina sheriff’s office says one of its K-9s which ran from its handler when some fireworks went off nearby has been found safe.
The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office says Igor was outside with his handler and without a leash on Thursday.
Chief Deputy James Bailey said at the time some fireworks went off near the handler’s home and Igor ran away despite the handler’s verbal commands.
The Belgian Malinois is trained solely for explosives detection and is not trained to bite, the sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page. A person going to work in Concord found the dog on Monday morning about a mile away from where he ran off.
According to the sheriff’s office, Igor appeared to be in good shape and was being examined by a veterinarian.