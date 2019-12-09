shooting:
Man faces charges after alleged drug deal goes bad
HIGH POINT — A man faces charges after police said he shot a person in the leg during a drug deal.
Marvin Bostic, 24, of High Point is wanted on assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and armed robbery charges, a news release from High Point police said.
Officers responded Friday to High Point Medical Center on a report of a shooting victim in the emergency room.
Officers determined that the victim and a driver went to Bostic to buy illegal drugs and during the interaction Bostic pointed a gun at the victim and demanded money. Bostic then shot the victim in the leg, police said.
The victim was driven and dropped off at the emergency room.
weather:
Freezing rain could hit region on Friday morning
GREENSBORO — Freezing rain could arrive in Greensboro on Friday morning as a storm system moves the region.
There is a 50 percent chance of rain or freezing rain before 10 a.m. Friday in Greensboro, with rain expected after 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh.
Friday’s forecast calls for high temperatures near 44 degrees.
election:
N.C. Rep. Montgomery says he plans to run for U.S. 6th
Former Winston-Salem City Council Member and state Rep. Derwin Montgomery (D-72) is running for the 6th Congressional District seat that includes all of Guilford County and most of Forsyth County.
Montgomery said he plans to file to run for the 6th later this week, a move that will require him to drop out of the contest for his state House district.
Montgomery will join a Democratic field that includes two other candidates who have filed so far: Bruce Davis of High Point and Kathy Manning of Greensboro.
The 6th, redrawn in recent redistricting, leans Democratic in its new boundaries. The incumbent, Republican Mark Walker, has not announced his plans, but is said to be considering a run against Thom Tillis for the GOP Senate nomination or a run in one of the state’s other congressional districts.
