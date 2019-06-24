court:
Man accused in shooting at Walmart held without bail
GREENSBORO — Surveillance cameras recorded the shooting death late last week of a man outside a Walmart, according to prosecutors.
“It was all captured on video,” said Robert Enoch, a Guilford County assistant district attorney.
Dante Pinson, 23, of Greensboro faces a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death last Thursday of 39-year-old Korey Lee Fitzgerald.
Pinson made his first appearance in court on Monday.
Enoch asked Judge Betty Brown to hold Pinson without bail until a public hearing, where prosecutors will announce whether they will seek the death penalty.
She agreed as Pinson closed his eyes and shook his head.
Pinson turned himself into police Saturday night.
It’s unknown what led Pinson to shoot Fitzgerald. Police have said little about the case.
air force:
Officials say laser were aimed at planes several times
CHARLOTTE — Officials with the U.S. Air Force say lasers have been aimed at military planes in separate incidents.
Officials at Pope Army Airfield say the lasers were pointed at planes near the airfield. The incidents occurred several weeks apart and came from different locations.
A Pope flight safety manager says lasers can distract or cause serious injury to pilots who already have several things to monitor while airborne.
According to the Air Force, the Federal Aviation Administration recorded more than 5,500 cases of lasers aimed at aircraft in the U.S. last year.
alert:
Wake County urges testing of water for radon and uranium
RALEIGH — Wake County officials are urging thousands of residents to get their well water tested after a possible link was reported between the illnesses of two people and chemicals in their water.
Officials think one in five private wells in the area could have unhealthy levels of naturally-occurring radon and uranium.
An official said one local household had 20 times the safe amount. But the official also stressed there’s no need to panic as long as residents get their water tested.