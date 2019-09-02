shooting:
Two dead, two injured after suspected home invasion
GREENSBORO — A suspected home invasion has left two men dead, a woman in serious condition and a baby injured.
Police responded around 2:10 a.m. Monday to an apartment complex at 5528 W. Market St. There, they found four gunshot victims inside an apartment, including two men who were dead. They are Christopher Savalas Parson and Kendrick Rondell Gilbert Jr. — both 24 years old and from Greensboro.
A woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but is now listed as stable.
A baby with minor injuries was treated at a hospital and released.
drowning:
Man, 61, dies in rip currents from Hurricane Dorian
NAGS HEAD — A 61-year-old Virginia man died late Sunday afternoon in waters off Cape Hatteras National Seashore that experts say are being churned by Hurricane Dorian’s westward track.
Forecasters have predicted for days that rough surf and dangerous rip currents were likely off the Outer Banks as the storm moved closer to North Carolina.
The man, whose identity hasn’t been released, was seen without a flotation device struggling in the water before his death.
help: N.C. DOT wants input on plan to increase electric vehiclesRALEIGH — Last fall, as part of his executive order on climate change and clean energy, Gov. Roy Cooper asked the N.C. Department of Transportation to come up with a strategy that would significantly increase the number of zero-emission vehicles on the road.
Now, NCDOT is seeking the public’s feedback on its plan before going to the governor on Oct. 1.
The state has posted a number of ideas on its website (ncdot.gov) and will accept comments through Friday.
The plan lays out several ways for increasing the number of electric vehicles registered in North Carolina from about 6,000 last fall to 80,000 by 2025.
paw patrol: Man fights DirectTV after dog orders a porn channelWILSON — The trouble started with a slip of the paw.
Last month, Thomas Barnes found himself stuck with a $70 bill from DirectTV after he said his bichon frise dog, Marino, jumped on his bed and stepped on the remote control — accidentally ordering the Hustler channel by pay-per-view.
When the smut popped up on screen, Barnes said he called the satellite TV company within minutes, explaining the mistake and getting assurances that all would be corrected.
But Hustler was still activated. He called again. Same promises.
Then again. Still no satisfaction.
Eventually, the bill came.
So Barnes, who is 58 and lives on Social Security disability, said he subtracted the $70 from his bill and paid the rest.
That’s when his service was cut off. Barnes decided to appeal to a higher authority.
He filed a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission, explaining the paw, the porn and the payment.
Soon after, he got a call from the DirectTV brass. They agreed to put a credit on his next bill, but Barnes still feels wronged.
“There’s a problem when there’s a mistake and you expect me to pay for the mistake,” he said.
