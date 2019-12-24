deadly Violence: Shootings leave 2 dead, 6 hurt in High Point
high point — Since Monday, the city has been rocked by a trio of shootings, killing two on Christmas Eve and possibly wounding as many as six.
Police say a 27-year-old shot in the stomach on Monday died Tuesday as a result of their injuries. Authorities have not released their name or the name of the other person injured in the incident.
Around midnight Tuesday, an 18-year-old involved in another shooting died and police are looking for the assailant.
Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to yet another crime scene — this time in the 1200 block of Montlieu Avenue. Six people were thought to have been wounded, one critically, in what may have been a drive-by shooting, police said.
SANTA: Tillis sponsors legislation that requires info on children’s toyswashington — U.S. Sens. Thom Tillis and Bill Cassidy from Louisiana recently introduced the Stop All Nefarious Toys in America — or SANTA Act.
If the legislation is passed, sellers would be required to provide a gamut of information including the origin and business contact to sell children’s toys and products through online marketplaces.
OUT:
Commissioner resigns over comments she considered racist
lucama — A town commissioner in Wilson County is resigning because she says she can no longer ignore a fellow commissioner’s continued use of racist language when referring to black town employees and a black town board member.
“I just want it known that I cannot, with a clear conscience, sit on that board knowing what they are doing or saying,” said Brenda Blalock, who resigned from the Lucama Board of Commissioners late last week.
Allegations of Commissioner David Johnson’s reported use of racial slurs came to light in October, but no witnesses have come forward.
mariner:
Mysterious seashell found on North Carolina beach
harkers island — Everything from historic ships to World War II mines have washed ashore on the Outer Banks, but the National Park Service says it’s stumped by a bit of debris found recently by a beach comber.
A mysterious seashell has been discovered near Cape Lookout National Seashore, and a preliminary examination suggests it’s a type of sea snail that doesn’t live in the Atlantic. It’s believed storm surf from Hurricane Dorian picked the shell up from the ocean floor. pPrk officials are asking the public for input.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.