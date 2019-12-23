AWARDS:
Chamber honors two community leaders at luncheon
GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce plans to honor two community leaders at its annual luncheon in January.
Greensboro lawyer Alan Duncan and community leader Mae Douglas were the winners of the Chamber’s top two awards.
Duncan is the winner of the Thomas Z. Osborne Distinguished Citizen Award, which honors residents who have demonstrated extraordinary community service and achievement.
Douglas was chosen to receive the Athena Award, presented annually to a woman who embodies professional excellence and community service.
hearing:
Prosecutors say man used eye drops to kill his wife
MOUNT HOLLY — Authorities in Gaston County say a man who worked as a paramedic used eye drops to kill his wife for life insurance money.
Joshua Lee Hunsucker of Mount Holly is facing charges of first-degree murder.
Prosecutors said at a preliminary hearing late last week that eye drops can cause heart failure when ingested in large quantities, although it’s unclear how the liquid was administered.
State officials say that Stacy Robinson Hunsucker died in 2018 and that her death was tied to a $250,000 insurance payout.
Joshua Hunsucker wouldn’t allow his wife to be autopsied. But authorities were able to test vials of his wife’s blood that were stored by a company involved with organ donation.
allegations: Police accuse man of embezzling $100K from churchGREENVILLE — A Pitt County man embezzled more than $100,000 from a church and then sold it even though he didn’t have the legal rights to do so.
Armie Spencer Jr., 49, was arrested and charged with embezzlement following a three-month investigation, officials said.
Detectives discovered that Spencer allegedly moved the money from church accounts into his personal accounts and the accounts of a defunct business.
alert:
Man with Alzheimer’s missing since late last week
roxboro — William Daniel “Danny” Holt went missing late last week after taking his dog on a walk.
Holt has Alzheimer’s disease, but police said military skills he’s acquired could aid in his survival.
The Person County Sheriff’s Office reported Holt missing on Dec. 20, according to a Silver Alert issued by the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
notice: Holiday hours changing for the News & Record officesThe News & Record offices at 200 E. Market St. will close today at 3 p.m. and reopen again on Dec. 26.
The offices will also be closed on New Year’s Day.
