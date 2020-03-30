stabbing:
Man held in assault at College Village Shopping Center
HIGH POINT — Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say ran up to a car and stabbed someone in the left shoulder just before midnight Thursday at College Village Shopping Center.
Deairus Shaqawn McCormick is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and is jailed on $5,000 secured bond, according to a High Point police news release.
The victim told police they were sitting in the car with the window down when a man they didn’t know ran up and stabbed them on the left shoulder before running away. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of the wound and was released, police said.
McCormick was identified with the assistance of High Point University’s surveillance footage and High Point police officers, the release said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.