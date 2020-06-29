charges:
Greensboro man faces first-degree homicide count
REIDSVILLE — A Greensboro man is one of two men charged in connection to a fatal shooting last week, police say.
Gary Gerrel Pickard, 33, of Greensboro is charged with first-degree homicide in the death of Zacorey Johnson, 36, of Reidsville, Reidsville police said.
Jonathan Galloway, 33, of Ruffin, also is charged in connection with the incident, police said in a news release. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, going armed to the terror of the people, discharging a weapon on occupied property and possession of firearm by felon.
Officers responded to a reported shooting at Pan Mart, 801 West Harrison St., at about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.
The victim, Zacorey Johnson, 36, of Reidsville, was later located at a hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. Johnson later died from his injuries.
Both Pickard and Galloway were being held at the Rockingham County Jail.
Man who died in high-speed crash Saturday is identified
HIGH POINT — High Point police identified a man killed in a crash early Saturday as 22-year-old Bruce Marquis Lee of High Point.
Lee was driving a sedan at more than 100 mph northbound on N.C. 68 when he approached a red light at Regency Drive, police said. He was unable to stop and struck a southbound Ford Fusion turning left with a green light onto Regency Drive, police said. The Fusion’s driver, Keith Russell Brennan, 30, of Colfax, was treated for minor injuries at the scene. Lee did not survive the crash. No charges are expected in the crash.
