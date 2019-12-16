deaths at house:
Police conduct welfare check, find 2 dead inside
WINSTON-SALEM — Two people were found dead Monday inside a house on Ebert Road, authorities said.
Officers found the victims after they conducted a welfare check at the home at 3984 Ebert Road, police Lt. Gregory Dorn said. Officers went to the home after a family member who was concerned about the two people called police, Dorn said.
Police are investigating the circumstances of those deaths, Dorn said.
Dorn said Monday afternoon that investigators are waiting for a search warrant and the crime scene unit to arrive before they enter the house.
“We won’t be able to move on anything until then,” he said.
Officers are not searching for any suspects, he said.
Police are not releasing any information about the case at this time, Dorn said.

Live grenade found in the drawer of donated dresser
DURHAM — A thrift store was forced to evacuate following a startling discovery.
It was a live grenade, found inside a dresser at a Habitat ReStore in Durham.
Someone had donated the chest of drawers to the store, which benefits the nonprofit Habitat for Humanity.
A volunteer discovered the grenade and “calmly” brought it outside the building, officials said.
A hazardous disposal unit was called out to the store and the device was taken away.
Data company ranks N.C. cities in top 14 for beer drinkersASHEVILLE — This city is for lovers — beer lovers.
According to data company SmartAsset, Asheville ranked fourth in a study of the “Top 10 Cities for Beer Drinkers” — mostly because there was an average of 90 kinds of beer per brewery.
To find the best cities, the study took into account the number of breweries per 100,000 residents — Asheville has 27 — as well as the concentration of bars.
Cincinatti was ranked as the best city in the nation for suds — who knew? — followed by St. Louis and Portland.
Wilmington came in at No. 14.
