catching up:
Durham wins $1M grant to ease backlog of tests
DURHAM — A $1 million grant has been awarded to a police department in a city that has one of the largest backlogs of untested sexual assault kits in the state.
A 2018 report found Durham had about 1,700 untested kits, one of several cities that had a backlog.
Police Chief C.J. Davis says the department pursued the grant from the federal Bureau of Justice Assistance to prioritize solving sexual assault cases.
The funding will pay for a prosecutor, two investigators and a bilingual victim and witness assistant. The assistant is tasked with reducing trauma and aiding victims and witnesses through the legal process.
Military appeal:
Court to hear request by Bergdahl’s lawyers
FORT BRAGG — A military court has agreed to hear an appeal by a U.S. Army soldier who left his post in Afghanistan and was held prisoner by the Taliban for five years.
The court will examine whether statements by President Donald Trump and the late U.S. Sen. John McCain unfairly influenced Bowe Bergdahl’s trial.
Bergdahl’s lawyers argue that McCain threatened to conduct a hearing at the Senate Armed Services Committee if Bergdahl went unpunished. The lawyers also cite multiple instances of Trump making disparaging comments about Bergdahl.
People in the military’s chain of command are forbidden from saying anything that could interfere with a military court case.
Bergdahl pleaded guilty in 2017 to desertion. He was spared prison time but was dishonorably discharged as a private.
hiding history: Logo covers dedication plaque at UNC stadiumCHAPEL hill — A temporary logo has been placed over one of the plaques at UNC-Chapel Hill’s Kenan Memorial Stadium. The plaque was dedicated to William Rand Kenan Sr., who was a leader of a violent coup in 1898.
Last year, then-Chancellor Carol Folt said the university would remove references to Kenan and focus on his son, William Rand Kenan Jr., who paid to have the stadium dedicated to his parents’ memory.
