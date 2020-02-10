recovered:
Investigators say remains are of missing woman
BURLINGTON — Investigators believe they have recovered the remains of a woman they say was “dumpster diving” when the contents were collected before she escaped from the metal bin.
Stephanie Cox, 31, of Burlington is believed to have died in the Jan. 30 incident at the Alamance Crossing shopping center, according to a release from Burlington police.
At about 5 p.m. Monday, searchers found what they believe are Cox’s remains at a processing center at Uwharrie Environmental in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriffs Office will work with medical examiners to positively identify the remains.
Cox’s family told police that it was not uncommon for Cox to collect items from local dumpsters. She was reported missing to the Greensboro Police Department at 7:58 p.m. Jan. 30. Family members told authorities that she was last seen in Greensboro.
Video evidence shows that Cox arrived at the Five Below alone Jan. 30 and police believe she was collecting items from a dumpster shortly after midnight that day. Authorities said no one else appears on the property in any of the video they reviewed, until a truck arrives to service the dumpster at 1:47 a.m. Jan. 30.
performance:
Janet Jackson will bring tour to Greensboro Coliseum
GREENSBORO — Janet Jackson will be in town July 5 when she brings her Black Diamond World Tour 2020 to the Greensboro Coliseum.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday, Feb. 13 at LiveNation.com. Prices will start at $49.95 and additional details are expected to be released soon. Some presale packages become available tomorrow.
The tour features an all-new production with new music from her highly anticipated, forthcoming album “Black Diamond”, set for release this year. She will perform songs from her 12 albums — including a special performance of Rhythm Nation 1814, which recently marked its 30th anniversary.
bloomberg:
Candidate plans to campaign in N.C. on Thursday
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg will campaign in Greensboro and Winston-Salem on Thursday, according to a news release.
Coinciding with the first day of early voting in North Carolina, Bloomberg will appear at 9:30 a.m. at his Greensboro field office at 300 S. Elm St.. Doors open to the public at 9 a.m., according to the release.
The billionaire former mayor of New York City will appear in Winston-Salem at 7:30 a.m. at a yet to be determined location. Doors for that event will open at 7 a.m.
He also is appearing in Raleigh later in the day.
arrested:
Deputies say man attacked disabled stepdaughter
MEBANE — Deputies arrested a 62-year-old man Saturday after he attacked his stepdaughter, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 5:45 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called to a disturbance at Pine Lake Mobile Home Park in the 2400 block of South N.C. 119.
During an argument, George Baker Beale overpowered his stepdaughter, grabbed her by the throat, threw her to the floor and choked her repeatedly, deputies said.
Deputies interviewed the victim’s mother, who witnessed the assault.
Beale was arrested on a charge of assault on individual with disability, a felony. He was jailed in the Alamance County Detention Center on a $25,000 secured bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.