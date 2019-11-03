ARCADIA, Calif. — A victory by Vino Rosso in the Breeders’ Cup Classic was overshadowed by a fatal injury to a 15-1 long shot in the $6 million race at Santa Anita on Saturday night.
Cup officials said in a statement about two hours after the race that Mongolian Groom had been euthanized after suffering a serious fracture to his left hind leg. It’s the 37th horse death at Santa Anita since December and it occurred in the season-ending world championships in front of 67,811 fans and a national television audience.
Mongolian Groom was part of the early pace in the 1¼-mile race. But jockey Abel Cedillo sharply pulled up the 4-year-old gelding near the eighth pole as the rest of the field charged toward the finish line.
Vino Rosso won by 4¼ lengths, drawing away from 5-2 favorite McKinzie down the stretch.
The deaths prompted track owner The Stronach Group to implement changes to rules involving medication and training. The Breeders’ Cup also beefed up its own pre-race exams and observations of runners.
It almost worked, too, with the only injury coming in the last of the 14 Cup races over the two days of racing.
“Everything had been going so great,” trainer Bob Baffert said before the death was announced. “You don’t know when it is going to happen. We try to keep them as safe as we can.”
A green screen was rushed onto the track to block Mongolian Groom from the view of fans. He was loaded onto an equine ambulance and taken to a hospital on the backstretch.
Four veterinarians were consulted before the decision to euthanize was recommended.
Cup officials said they have hired Dr. Larry Bramlage to conduct an independent evaluation, with the results to be made public when completed.
