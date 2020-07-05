Braves Hernandez

Atlanta Braves Félix Hernández sits during team practice at Truist Park on Friday, July 3, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

 Brynn Anderson

Former Cy Young winner Félix Hernández has opted out of the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic, at least temporarily ending his bid to revive his career with the Atlanta Braves. Story, B5.

