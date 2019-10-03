NLDS Cardinals Braves Baseball

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) hits a two-RBI single in the sixth against the St. Louis Cardinals inning during Game 1 of a best-of-five National League Division Series, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

 John Amis

Marcell Ozuna and Kolten Wong each hit two-run doubles in the ninth inning as the St. Louis Cardinals overcame shaky defense and a wild finish to extend the Atlanta Braves’ postseason misery with a 7-6 win in Game 1 of the NLDS . See Story, C4

