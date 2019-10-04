NLDS Cardinals Braves Baseball

Atlanta Braves Adam Duvall (23) runs the bases after hitting a two-run homer against the St. Louis Cardinals in the seventh inning during Game 2 of a best-of-five National League Division Series, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

 John Amis

Adding another chapter to his remarkable turnaround season, Mike Foltynewicz throws seven crisp innings before pinch-hitter Adam Duvall hit a two-run homer to carry the Atlanta Braves to a 3-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Story, B4

