Twins Astros Baseball

Houston Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel walks to the dugout after being relieved from the game in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Monday, May 2, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Clearly needing reinforcements for the summer months and beyond, the Atlanta Braves and free agent starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel joined forces on Thursday when the 31-year-old veteran agreed to a one-year, $13 million contract. Story, B6.

