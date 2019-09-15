BREWERS 7, CARDINALS 6: Ryan Braun hit a go-ahead grand slam off Junior Fernández with two outs in the ninth inning, and Milwaukee beat St. Louis to keep up their playoff push. RED SOX 6, PHILLIES 3: Christian Vázquez homered twice, including his first career grand slam, and drove in a career-high five runs to lead Boston over Philadelphia. INDIANS 7, TWINS 5: Roberto Perez’s three-run homer helped Cleveland salvage the finale of its AL Central showdown series with a win over Minnesota, which tied a major league home run record. NATIONALS 7, BRAVES 0: Aníbal Sánchez beat his former team for the third time this season, Howie Kendrick homered and drove in three runs and Washington beat NL East-leading Atlanta. BLUE JAYS 6, YANKEES 4: Pitchers Dellin Betances and Jordan Montgomery made their season debuts after lengthy layoffs, and New York finished its longest road trip of the season with a loss. ATHLETICS 6, RANGERS 1: Sean Manaea limited Texas to three singles over six scoreless innings and Marcus Semien became the third Athletics slugger with 30 homers as Oakland beat Texas. ASTROS 12, ROYALS 3: Wade Miley bounced back from two disastrous starts with six strong innings and Josh Reddick’s five hits included a two-run homer as Houston routed Kansas City. ORIOLES 8, TIGERS 2: Edwin Jackson allowed five runs in five innings, and Detroit took control of the race for the top pick in next June’s amateur draft with a loss to Baltimore. CUBS 16, PIRATES 6: Anthony Rizzo sprained his right ankle in the third inning, putting a damper on a big milestone for Kris Bryant and Chicago bagging its third straight game with at least 14 runs. ROCKIES 10, PADRES 5: Ryan McMahon hit two home runs and drove in four runs to lead Colorado over San Diego. GIANTS 2, MARLINS 1: Mike Yastrzemski scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the eighth inning and Johnny Cueto pitched five scoreless innings to lift San Francisco past Miami. REDS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 1: Eugenio Suárez homered twice in support of Trevor Bauer, who held his former team to one run on four hits in Cincinnati’s win over Arizona. ANGELS 6, RAYS 4: Albert Pujols hit a three-run homer off Ryan Yarbrough in the fifth and drove in four runs in the Angels’ win. MARINERS 11, WHITE SOX 10: Jose Ruiz walked Tom Murphy with the bases loaded in the ninth inning and Seattle won via walk-off for the second straight game.

