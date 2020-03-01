NASCAR Fontana Auto Racing

Alex Bowman celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Fontana, Calif. (AP Photo/Will Lester)

Alex Bowman races to his second career NASCAR Cup Series victory Sunday, holding off Kyle and Kurt Busch to win at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. Bowman led 110 laps for a comfortable win in a smooth, fairly uneventful race. Story, B4

