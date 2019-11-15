DURHAM — Members of Duke’s football team insist they’re trying to stay the course, even as the Blue Devils have deviated off the desired path.
“We’ve just got to keep our heads up,” said tight end Noah Gray.
Going into today’s game against Syracuse, Duke has lost three straight games and four of its last five.
Syracuse has the Atlantic Coast Conference’s longest losing streak at four games.
“They’re having a tough year,” Duke coach David Cutcliffe said. “Just like we’re having a tough year. ... We’re all in the same boat. There’s a fine line and I don’t know every problem they’ve had. They don’t know every problem we’ve had.”
Duke’s shortcomings on offense have become most glaring, failing to reach the 20-point mark the past three games. The defense has given up untimely chunks of yards.
“Confidence is still high,” senior defensive end Tre Hornbuckle said. “We come out and put the work in.”
Syracuse began the season nationally ranked before slipping off the radar.
Last week’s festive atmosphere for Notre Dame’s visit won’t likely be repeated for this game. The Blue Devils said they appreciated the buzz around that game and that they’ll be generating their own excitement as the season winds down.
“It’s all about your passion,” Hornbuckle said. “It comes from your heart.”
The Blue Devils have work to do in order to salvage the season.
“We’re trying to go 1-0 this week,” Cutcliffe said. “Anybody who’s worried about a bowl game won’t be in our locker room.”
