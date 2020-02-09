Duke 74

Miami 55

Why the Blue Devils won: Duke kept the Hurricanes at arms length during the first half of the game, leading by as many as 13 in the first half. But following a quick start to the second half, Miami cut the Blue Devils’ lead to only 4 points. Duke then went on an 11-1 to close the third quarter, enough to close out the Hurricanes.

Key performers: Blue Devils: Jade Williams 16 points, 2 rebounds; Mikayla Boykin 15 points, 6 assists; Haley Gorecki 13 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists. Wildcats: Mykea Gray 27 points, 4 rebounds; Destiny Harden 13 points, 5 rebounds.

Notable: The Blue Devils continue to dominate the series between the two schools, moving to 15-4 with the win. ... The Blue Devils have also started to turn their season around, winning six of their last eight. ... Duke dished out a season-high 21 assists. ... The Blue Devils are now tied for the fourth spot in the ACC in their chase to secure a double-bye in the women’s ACC Tournament.

Records

Blue Devils: 13-10, 7-5 ACC

Hurricanes: 12-11, 4-8 ACC

Up next

Blue Devils: at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m. Thursday

Hurricanes: at Virginia, 7 p.m. Thursday

