FIDDLIN' FISH RUN CLUB
When: 6:15 p.m. Mondays (group meets at 6 p.m.).
Starting line: 772 Trade St. NW, Winston-Salem.
How far: 1, 3 and 5 miles.
How fast: Variety of paces. "All runners welcome. We have some very quick runners and folks who take a more leisurely pace."
Learn more: Fiddlin' Fish Run Club on Facebook.
FLEET FEET WEDNESDAYS AND SATURDAYS
When: 6 p.m. Wednesdays. 8 a.m. Saturdays.
Starting line: Fleet Feet Sports, 278 Harvey St., Winston-Salem.
How long: 40 minutes or 5 miles Wednesdays; up to 10 miles Saturdays.
How fast: Variety of paces. "All runners welcome. We have some very quick runners and folks who take a more leisurely pace."
Learn more: WeRunWinston.com.
FOOTHILLS BREWING FOOT SOLDIER RUN CLUB
When: 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
Starting line: Foothills Brewing Tasting Room, 3800 Kimwell Dr., Winston-Salem.
How far: 1-, 2- and 3-mile routes.
How fast: Variety of paces.
Learn more: Foot Soldier Run Club on Facebook.
RUN MELLOW
When: 6 p.m. Tuesdays.
Starting line: Mellow Mushroom, 314 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem.
How far: 1, 3- and 5-mile routes.
How fast: Variety of paces.
Learn more: Mellow Mushroom on Facebook; mawwaters@gmail.com.
TWIN CITY TRACK CLUB MONDAY GROUP RUN
When: 5:45 p.m. Mondays.
Starting line: Meet on the sidewalk across the street from Joymongers Barrel Hall, 480 West End Blvd., Winston-Salem.
How far: 5 miles.
How fast: Paces vary from sub-8 to 13 minutes.
Learn more: Chris Cutler, ccutler@triad.rr.com; TwinCityTC.org; watch for updates at meetup.com/TCTC-Running-Groups.
Notable: "We are a no-drop group," Cutler says. "We will try to have someone run with all participants, rather than having people show up and run alone, which defeats the purpose of joining a group run. We will also re-group at points along the way." ... While the runs are free, regulars might be encouraged to join the Twin City Track Club ($20 annual fee). If you're interested in this run, make email contact before showing up to get the most recent updates and to RSVP.
TWIN CITY TRACK CLUB TUESDAY TRACK RUN
When: 6 p.m. Tuesdays.
Starting line: Hanes Park; meet on the sidewalk across the street from Joymongers Barrel Hall, 480 West End Blvd., Winston-Salem.
Learn more: John Strain, kstrain@triad.rr.com; watch for updates at meetup.com/TCTC-Running-Groups.
TWIN CITY TRACK CLUB WEDNESDAY GROUP RUN
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays during spring, summer, fall; 5:55 p.m. winter (JDL Fast track, TCTC members only).
Starting line: Meet on the sidewalk across the street from Joymongers Barrel Hall, 480 West End Blvd., Winston-Salem, in spring, summer, fall; JDL Fast Track, 2505 Kimwell Dr., Winston-Salem, in winter (TCTC members only).
How far: Hill loop, track work or other route local depending upon daylight hours and group decision.
How fast: Group might divide depending upon pace desired. Paces vary from sub-8 to 13 minutes.
Learn more: Hhhugosson0@gmail.com; TwinCityTC.org; watch for updates at meetup.com/TCTC-Running-Groups.
Notable: While the runs are free, regulars might be encouraged to join the Twin City Track Club ($20 annual fee). If you're interested in this run, make email contact before showing up to get the most recent updates and to RSVP.
TWIN CITY TRACK CLUB SATURDAY GROUP RUN
When: 6:30 a.m. Saturdays during summer; 7 a.m. at other times.
Starting line: William G. White Jr. Family YMCA, 775 West End Blvd., Winston-Salem, or Salem Lake, 1001 Salem Lake Road, Winston-Salem.
How far: 10-20 miles.
How fast: Paces vary from sub-8 to 13 minutes.
Learn more: Er Ralston, erralston@yahoo.com, or Garry Russ, garryrussmail@gmail.com; meetup.com/TCTC-Running-Groups. Because the location of the run could change from week to week, consult Ralston or Russ for the most recent updates.
Notable: "Saturday runs are no-drop," Russ says. "We'll regroup at points or split up if the paces are very different." ... While the runs are free, regulars might be encouraged to join the Twin City Track Club ($20 annual fee). If you're interested in this run, make email contact before showing up to get the most recent updates and to RSVP.
