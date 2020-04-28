Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
Oak Ridge
Day job
Works with Penn Construction
Athletics superlatives
"Ran Boston in 2018, Chattanooga Ironman in 2017 and a number of other races."
5000 Mile Run Club Goal
"Very excited to be part of a team challenge during these rough times; gives something to look forward too!"
